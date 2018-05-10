News: Little appetite for historic Rotherham property at auction

Investors and developers can still get a Whopper of a deal as the former Burger King unit in Rotherham town centre failed to sell at a recent auction.
Vacant for a number of years, the property at 1 Old Town Hall recently went under the hammer with leading firm, Pugh Auctions at its event at Leeds United Football Club.
The freehold of the 4,540 sq ft property, which has trading areas over two floors, was given a guide price of £395,000 but remains available to buy.
