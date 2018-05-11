News: New execs for Crawshaws
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based Crawshaw Group Plc, the UK's leading value butcher, has announced the appointment of Jim Viggars as chief executive officer and Nick Taylor as chief financial officer.
The AIM-listed Hellaby firm has been hit by challenging high street trading conditions and is refocusing its business model based on factory shop locations.
Crawshaw announced growth plans in 2014 that involved investing £200m, opening 200 stores and creating 2,500 jobs. The plans stumbled in 2016 as difficult trading conditions continued.
A transformational 2017 deal with the 2 Sisters Food Group enabled Crawshaw to restart its accelerated new store opening programme. The group now operates over 50 stores with more factory stores planned.
Jim Viggars has over 30 years' experience within the meat industry across procurement, customer strategy and agriculture. Between 2005 and 2015, Jim was the head of the fresh meat department at UK supermarket ASDA. Prior to this he was Buying Manager for ASDA's pre-packed pies division and was previously a fresh meat buyer for the group. During 2015-2017 Jim was the sales director for UK Import & Distribution Services importing grass fed beef into Europe.
Nick Taylor joins Crawshaw having served as CFO of Janan Meat, the UK's premier dedicated Halal Lamb and Mutton meat processor, since January 2017. Prior to this Nick was finance director of the Egg products division at Noble Food Group, and between 2002 and 2015 he held a variety of roles, including that of finance director and general manager of the Doncaster site at the leading food processing company ABP Food Group.
In its financial results for the year to January 28 group revenue rose 1% to £44.6m but there was an underlying operating loss of £2.0m, an increase from the £1.1m loss reported in 2017. An announcement was made before the disappointing results that CEO Noel Collett would step down to pursue other opportunities and that CFO Alan Richardson would leave to take up an opportunity outside of the group.
Jim McCarthy, chairman of Crawshaw, said: "I am pleased to welcome Jim and Nick to Crawshaw. They both have clear commercial acumen and careers which are steeped in the industry. I am confident that their combined expertise, experience and outlook will help drive the Group forward."
