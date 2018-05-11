News: Eagle Platforms heading to the next level
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based platforms hire company, Eagle Platforms Ltd, is looking to take the business to new heights after receiving a £50,000 loan from UK Steel Enterprise (UKSE).
From a standing start, it has grown to a near £2m turnover business, employing 20 people and last year had to move to larger premises in Anston to deal with demand which continues to grow year on year. The firm also operates from a number of regional hubs supplying the next generation of access platforms such as scissor lifts and telescopic booms.
UKSE is the wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel. It provides business finance to a wide variety of companies to encourage business growth and job creation in areas affected by changes in the steel industry.
This is the second time that UKSE has supported Eagle Platforms, having originally provided finance to the company as a start-up operation in 2011. The funding will be used to bolster the firm's sales and client services departments at the new site.
The company's progress was recognised as it was named the Fastest Growing Access Rental Hire Company 2017 by the International Powered Access Foundation (IPAF).
Jim Haigh, managing director of Eagle Platforms (pictured, left), said: "Our longstanding relationship with UK Steel Enterprise has been central to our success to date, and we are already setting plans in motion for additional regional expansion over the next 24 months.
"The funds received will fund the expansion of our headquarters and allow us to develop a network of key professionals within the firm including client accounts and senior sales manager roles, in addition to our recently appointed finance firector – ensuring we can meet the increasing demand from our clients and drive the business forward."
Allan Wood, regional manager at UKSE (pictured, right), added: "Eagle Platforms, excellently led by Jim Haigh, has made great progress since our original involvement with the company back in 2011. Its performance to date is testament to the hard work and dedication of Jim and the company's rapidly expanding team, and we are delighted to be investing once again in order to support further growth and job creation in the local area."
Eagle Platforms website
UKSE website
Images: UKSE
Eagle Platforms website
UKSE website
Images: UKSE
