News: Hallmark Branding launched by marketing specialist





Supported by a £500 grant from the UK Steel Enterprise (UKSE) Kickstart Fund, Chartered marketing professional Brendan Hall established Hallmark Branding Ltd in response to demand from small and medium sized businesses looking for strategic marketing advice.



Over the past eight months he has established a strong client base including Sheffield-based recruitment consultancy Glu Recruit alongside office design and fit-out company Dale Office Interiors, and has also launched local business and lifestyle publication Wave Magazine which is distributed to residents of the new Waverley development in Rotherham, where Brendan is based.



The funding was secured from the Kickstart fund which was launched by UKSE in partnership with Rotherham Investment & Development Office (RiDO) and the Growth Hub to support those looking to establish a business in the area. It allowed Brendan to invest in advertising and marketing collateral including a logo, website and business cards. Tools he says were "vital" in promoting the new business to the potential clients across the region.



Brendan Hall, founder of Hallmark Branding, said: "Having always wanted to set up on my own, the funding from UK Steel Enterprise allowed me to invest in website design and further marketing collateral which are key components in terms of raising awareness of my services and offering.



"There are many SMEs within the region that require my services to get their business known, and I am delighted that I am now able to assist those striving to get their voice heard within their niche market."



Working with a range of clients spanning a variety of professional services across South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire, Brendan hopes to increase his client base before expanding further afield to work with SMEs and owner-led businesses across the wider Yorkshire region.



Alan Stanley, regional executive at UKSE, said: "Brendan provides support through his offering of marketing consultancy and project management services.



"In a short space of time he has established a business that allows companies to expand their own marketing activity that, in turn, will help them with their own growth plans, and it's great to see him doing so well."



A South Yorkshire-based marketing specialist with 15 years in-house experience within the professional service and manufacturing sectors has launched his own marketing consultancy to deliver project management, sales support and public relations to companies across the region.