News: AMRC Training Centre celebrates apprentices
By Tom Austen
The University of Sheffield's Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) Training Centre has hailed the achievements of its apprentices at its annual award ceremony.
The £20.5m centre on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham focuses on students aged from 16 upwards, taken on paid apprenticeships. The apprentices have opportunities to progress on to postgraduate courses, doctorates and MBA levels. Sponsoring companies range from global leaders such as Rolls-Royce and McLaren to local high-tech supply-chain companies.
Ben Siddall from Barnsley became the fifth apprentice to win the honour of being named "Apprentice of the Year" and will now get the chance to tour Boeing's commercial aircraft factory facilities in America to see first-hand how the world's largest aerospace company designs, tests and builds its 737, 777, 747 and 787 aeroplanes.
Siddall works as a production and perforation department manager for C&S Fabrications in Sheffield and judges were struck by what a positive effect Ben has made within his workplace, who shows great interest in the impact he can have on his employer; demonstrated through a number of incentives he has implemented.
Advertisement
Other winners at the AMRC Apprentice of the Year Awards were:
Machining Apprentice of the Year, David Carroll of Doncasters Bramah
Sponsored by Sandvik Coromant
Technical Support Apprentice of the Year, Ben Siddall of C&S Fabrications
Sponsored by The Source Academy
Fabrication and Welding Apprentice of the Year, Kyle Heighington of Wilson Brothers Ltd
Sponsored by Sheffield International Venues
Maintenance Apprentice of the Year, Joshua Brookes of Thos C Wild Ltd
Sponsored by Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence
Academic Achiever of the Year, Benedict Bloomer of Arconic Forgings and Extrusions
Sponsored by Barnsley College
Higher Achiever of the Year, Oliver Heafield of Rolls-Royce
Sponsored by The University of Sheffield
First Year Apprentice of the Year, Will Morton of Tribsonics Ltd
Sponsored by the AMRC
AMRC Training Centre Mentor of the Year, Chloé Fairman
Sponsored by Apprentice Employment Agency
Special recognition awards (sponsored by the Manufacturing Technologies Association, Cutwel, Stanley Black & Decker and Close Brothers Group plc) were also given to Abbie Plummer of Symphony Group, Andrei Popa of CAM Hydraulics Ltd, Sam Cowley of the AMRC and Jacob Martin of Chesterfield Special Cylinders for their exemplary achievements, attitude and contributions to the Training Centre throughout the year.
Nikki Jones, director of the AMRC Training Centre, said: "The Apprentice of the Year awards is the highlight of the Training Centre's calendar; it is a fantastic opportunity for us to celebrate the achievements of our apprentices and shows, with the right attitude, commitment and support, just what anyone can achieve.
"All our apprentices work hard to achieve the best results, and it is an honour to see some shining examples of success here tonight, our apprentices really are a credit to themselves and their companies."
Professor Sir Keith Burnett, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, added: "I am extremely proud of the ability of the AMRC Training Centre and of the work it does training future generations of much needed engineers, so it is only right to mark the achievements of our talented apprentices and of those who train and mentor them.
"Our apprentices are an important part of our University and prized to the companies who sponsor and employ them. The AMRC Training Centre gives people a crucial alternative route into higher education so here at the University and the AMRC, we are further able to attract the clever and talented individuals that are such a magnet to inward investors seeking skills and a crucial part of the UK's future economy."
AMRC Training Centre website
Images: AMRC Training Centre
The £20.5m centre on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham focuses on students aged from 16 upwards, taken on paid apprenticeships. The apprentices have opportunities to progress on to postgraduate courses, doctorates and MBA levels. Sponsoring companies range from global leaders such as Rolls-Royce and McLaren to local high-tech supply-chain companies.
Ben Siddall from Barnsley became the fifth apprentice to win the honour of being named "Apprentice of the Year" and will now get the chance to tour Boeing's commercial aircraft factory facilities in America to see first-hand how the world's largest aerospace company designs, tests and builds its 737, 777, 747 and 787 aeroplanes.
Siddall works as a production and perforation department manager for C&S Fabrications in Sheffield and judges were struck by what a positive effect Ben has made within his workplace, who shows great interest in the impact he can have on his employer; demonstrated through a number of incentives he has implemented.
Advertisement
Other winners at the AMRC Apprentice of the Year Awards were:
Machining Apprentice of the Year, David Carroll of Doncasters Bramah
Sponsored by Sandvik Coromant
Technical Support Apprentice of the Year, Ben Siddall of C&S Fabrications
Sponsored by The Source Academy
Fabrication and Welding Apprentice of the Year, Kyle Heighington of Wilson Brothers Ltd
Sponsored by Sheffield International Venues
Maintenance Apprentice of the Year, Joshua Brookes of Thos C Wild Ltd
Sponsored by Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence
Academic Achiever of the Year, Benedict Bloomer of Arconic Forgings and Extrusions
Sponsored by Barnsley College
Higher Achiever of the Year, Oliver Heafield of Rolls-Royce
Sponsored by The University of Sheffield
First Year Apprentice of the Year, Will Morton of Tribsonics Ltd
Sponsored by the AMRC
AMRC Training Centre Mentor of the Year, Chloé Fairman
Sponsored by Apprentice Employment Agency
Special recognition awards (sponsored by the Manufacturing Technologies Association, Cutwel, Stanley Black & Decker and Close Brothers Group plc) were also given to Abbie Plummer of Symphony Group, Andrei Popa of CAM Hydraulics Ltd, Sam Cowley of the AMRC and Jacob Martin of Chesterfield Special Cylinders for their exemplary achievements, attitude and contributions to the Training Centre throughout the year.
Nikki Jones, director of the AMRC Training Centre, said: "The Apprentice of the Year awards is the highlight of the Training Centre's calendar; it is a fantastic opportunity for us to celebrate the achievements of our apprentices and shows, with the right attitude, commitment and support, just what anyone can achieve.
"All our apprentices work hard to achieve the best results, and it is an honour to see some shining examples of success here tonight, our apprentices really are a credit to themselves and their companies."
Professor Sir Keith Burnett, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, added: "I am extremely proud of the ability of the AMRC Training Centre and of the work it does training future generations of much needed engineers, so it is only right to mark the achievements of our talented apprentices and of those who train and mentor them.
"Our apprentices are an important part of our University and prized to the companies who sponsor and employ them. The AMRC Training Centre gives people a crucial alternative route into higher education so here at the University and the AMRC, we are further able to attract the clever and talented individuals that are such a magnet to inward investors seeking skills and a crucial part of the UK's future economy."
AMRC Training Centre website
Images: AMRC Training Centre
0 comments:
Post a Comment