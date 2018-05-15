News: Rotherham to host youth market
By Tom Austen
Young entrepreneurs are being given the opportunity to test the market later this month as a dedicated Youth Market takes place in Rotherham town centre.
The National Market Traders Federation (NMTF) is running a nationwide competition that celebrates young entrepreneurs trading on our markets, festivals and fairs.
Markets are low-risk, affordable, and flexible platforms to test out, launch and grow a business and young people aged 16 to 30 from the UK can apply to trade at one of the heats - including Rotherham on May 26.
Traders will be chosen to go through to trade at regional finals (Yorkshire's is in Leeds on August 1) and potentially at a National Youth Market in Stratford-upon-Avon on August 31 and September 1.
Prizes for the Young Trader of the Year include £500 cash, one year's free NMTF membership and a trophy. Four Highly Commended awards are up for grabs, which includes £100 cash and one year's free NMTF membership.
A spokesperson for the NMTF said: "The NMTF is helping to coordinate the initiative through the Yorkshire Markets Forum. It is a collaborative approach to nurturing young talent in Yorkshire, advocating market trading as a business model, and encouraging the next generation of entrepreneurs to trade in the region's traditional retail markets."
Last year's Young Trader of the Year was Rose Dyson, 17, from Barnsley, who runs Pura Cosmetics.
The Rotherham event will take place during the 2018 Love Your Local Market campaign, the fortnight that shines a national spotlight on markets across the country.
Led by NABMA (the National Association of British Market Authorities) and supported by both the markets industry and government, the campaign was started in 2012 following the Portas Review. The recommendations called for a National Market Day, which soon developed into Love Your Local Market fortnight, which now takes place annually in May and has become an international movement spanning 24 countries.
Taking place from May 17 - 30, this year's global theme is "Markets: Close to Your Heart."
Jake Berry MP, Minister for High Streets, said: "Love Your Local Market reflects markets as part of the historical fabric of our communities and that they have an important role in their future. Like our town centres and high streets, markets are rising to the challenge of attracting the modern consumer, becoming more community and partnership focussed and adapting to today's technologies."
Gala Graphics, the Rotherham based graphic design and promotional print specialist, is showing its appreciation for independent market traders as the Official Supplier of Merchandise for the Love Your Local Market campaign.
Glen Robinson, managing director of Gala Graphics, said: "We are strong believers in supporting local markets as they are the lifeblood of many towns and cities. We are proud to be supporting the Love Your Local Market campaign and hope as many markets in the UK as possible will get involved. The promotional merchandise just goes to reinforce the message that we should all feel pride in our markets and support them whenever we can - and particularly in this special week."
Images: NMTF
The Rotherham event will take place during the 2018 Love Your Local Market campaign, the fortnight that shines a national spotlight on markets across the country.
Led by NABMA (the National Association of British Market Authorities) and supported by both the markets industry and government, the campaign was started in 2012 following the Portas Review. The recommendations called for a National Market Day, which soon developed into Love Your Local Market fortnight, which now takes place annually in May and has become an international movement spanning 24 countries.
Taking place from May 17 - 30, this year's global theme is "Markets: Close to Your Heart."
Jake Berry MP, Minister for High Streets, said: "Love Your Local Market reflects markets as part of the historical fabric of our communities and that they have an important role in their future. Like our town centres and high streets, markets are rising to the challenge of attracting the modern consumer, becoming more community and partnership focussed and adapting to today's technologies."
Gala Graphics, the Rotherham based graphic design and promotional print specialist, is showing its appreciation for independent market traders as the Official Supplier of Merchandise for the Love Your Local Market campaign.
Glen Robinson, managing director of Gala Graphics, said: "We are strong believers in supporting local markets as they are the lifeblood of many towns and cities. We are proud to be supporting the Love Your Local Market campaign and hope as many markets in the UK as possible will get involved. The promotional merchandise just goes to reinforce the message that we should all feel pride in our markets and support them whenever we can - and particularly in this special week."
