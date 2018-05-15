News: SCR Growth Hub support continues
By Tom Austen
The Sheffield city region (SCR) has achieved a second record-breaking year with its key business advice service, the Growth Hub.
The SCR Growth Hub is the model that coordinates and simplifies business support so that it joins up national, local, public and private business provisions across the city region.
For the year ending April 2018, the service and its growth team worked with 5,086 businesses, and saw over 1,200 jobs created as a result of their support.
Businesses across the city region are able to tap into a wide range of support programmes worth £50m. This means that the range of expert help that companies are receiving varies tremendously: Original Recipes of Chesterfield had help with designing moulds for a new and popular wholesale range of terrines, while Webster Technologies had advice on improving its international marketing.
Alexa Greaves, chair of the Growth Hub Board, said: "The Growth Hub provides a comprehensive service of business support, and takes a straightforward approach – putting in the right support at the right time.
"I'm delighted to see these figures – it's a tribute to the energy of businesses across the city region and to the expert advice and signposting of the advisors.
"Our highly experienced team of specialists have worked at director or managing director level in growing businesses across all sectors – sales and marketing, coaching, finance new product development etc.
"They will review a business in depth to really get to grips with what that enterprise needs to flourish, and what is the most appropriate help and advice.
"We have a huge pool of knowledge and access to many funding streams. And because we work in partnership with many other organisations across the region and nationally, and even internationally, businesses who talk to us have an even broader range of openings."
Specific support for businesses includes free, impartial business support and masterclasses through the Enhancement Project whilst the Launchpad programme gives new and start-up businesses the support they need through networking events, workshops, coaching and one-to-one mentoring. Any businesses with a bright idea and the potential for growth can progress to applying for three months of intensive support.
RiDO, the regeneration arm of Rotherham Council, delivers the start-up Launchpad programme for Rotherham on behalf of the SCR Growth Hub, which is supported by funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).
RISE, run in partnership with the universities, aims to increase graduate employment in small and medium sized enterprises.
SCR Growth Hub website
Images: SCR Growth Hub
