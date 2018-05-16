News: Rotherham's inspirational SMEs







Staying on the list from 2017, Rotherham-based Bluetree Design and Print, Crawshaw plc and Wilsons Carpets are joined by Pricecheck Toiletries and Empire Tapes.



The Bluetree Group operates through a number of different brands, including Route 1 Print and instantprint. The £30m turnover group moved to bigger Rotherham premises in 2015. Funding from Barclays and the Sheffield City Region Growth Fund Programme enabled the company to take a new 86,900 sq ft site at Brookfields Park in Manvers. Staff numbers have passed the 250 mark.



Crawshaw Group Plc is the UK's leading value butcher. The AIM-listed firm is based at Hellaby and a transformational deal with the 2 Sisters Food Group in 2017 enabled Crawshaw to restart its accelerated new store opening programme, with an initial focus on factory shop locations.



Established in 1968, Wilsons Carpets is a family firm specialises in carpets, laminate, rugs, vinyl flooring and artificial grass. Headquartered at Houndhill Park, Manvers, it has grown to run 13 stores across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, with one of the largest now at The Gateway in Parkgate, Rotherham.



Advertisement Staying on the list from 2017, Rotherham-based Bluetree Design and Print, Crawshaw plc and Wilsons Carpets are joined by Pricecheck Toiletries and Empire Tapes.The Bluetree Group operates through a number of different brands, including Route 1 Print and instantprint. The £30m turnover group moved to bigger Rotherham premises in 2015. Funding from Barclays and the Sheffield City Region Growth Fund Programme enabled the company to take a new 86,900 sq ft site at Brookfields Park in Manvers. Staff numbers have passed the 250 mark.Crawshaw Group Plc is the UK's leading value butcher. The AIM-listed firm is based at Hellaby and a transformational deal with the 2 Sisters Food Group in 2017 enabled Crawshaw to restart its accelerated new store opening programme, with an initial focus on factory shop locations.Established in 1968, Wilsons Carpets is a family firm specialises in carpets, laminate, rugs, vinyl flooring and artificial grass. Headquartered at Houndhill Park, Manvers, it has grown to run 13 stores across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, with one of the largest now at The Gateway in Parkgate, Rotherham.

Fast-growing supplier of international branded consumer goods, Pricecheck Toiletries, is celebrating 40 years in business this year and is heading past the £70m annual turnover mark. Officially opening in 2016, new premises at Beighton Link Business Park in Rotherham matched the firm's ambitious future growth plans, with the 115,000 sq ft warehouse able to accommodate 40% more than previously achievable and offices that tripled in size. The business now boasts a total of 170,000 sq ft and aims to reach £200m turnover by 2025.



Founded in 1993 and with its base at Manvers, Empire Tapes are manufacturers, rewinders and converters of adhesive tape. Earlier this year it bagged new banking facilities from Barclays to support expansion plans and the launch of a new product called "Pro Tape" which has been endorsed by Yorkshire boxer Nicola Adams and was used by Conor McGregor in the recent training camp and fight with Floyd Mayweather.



David Warren, interim CEO and group CFO of the London Stock Exchange Group, said: "1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain 2018 clearly illustrates the economic potential of the UK's SMEs and underlines the diversity and resilience of these businesses. Their geographical and sector variety lays the foundation for a diverse and balanced economy, enabling the skills and entrepreneurship of many thousands of people to flourish.



"Our role and that of the Government and the financial ecosystem is to ensure that high-growth businesses receive support to realise their growth potential. This not only benefits the companies, but the UK economy as a whole, by creating the jobs of tomorrow."



The Rt Hon Philip Hammond MP, Chancellor of the Exchequer, added: "Small businesses are the backbone of the British economy with a combined annual turnover of £1.9 trillion and employ 60% of private sector workers outside of London. That's why, whether they are family run firms or tech start-ups, we are supporting high growth SMEs to achieve their potential."



Bluetree website

Crawshaw website

Wilsons Carpets website

Pricecheck website

Empire Tapes website

LSEG website



Images: LSEG Fast-growing supplier of international branded consumer goods, Pricecheck Toiletries, is celebrating 40 years in business this year and is heading past the £70m annual turnover mark. Officially opening in 2016, new premises at Beighton Link Business Park in Rotherham matched the firm's ambitious future growth plans, with the 115,000 sq ft warehouse able to accommodate 40% more than previously achievable and offices that tripled in size. The business now boasts a total of 170,000 sq ft and aims to reach £200m turnover by 2025.Founded in 1993 and with its base at Manvers, Empire Tapes are manufacturers, rewinders and converters of adhesive tape. Earlier this year it bagged new banking facilities from Barclays to support expansion plans and the launch of a new product called "Pro Tape" which has been endorsed by Yorkshire boxer Nicola Adams and was used by Conor McGregor in the recent training camp and fight with Floyd Mayweather.David Warren, interim CEO and group CFO of the London Stock Exchange Group, said: "1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain 2018 clearly illustrates the economic potential of the UK's SMEs and underlines the diversity and resilience of these businesses. Their geographical and sector variety lays the foundation for a diverse and balanced economy, enabling the skills and entrepreneurship of many thousands of people to flourish."Our role and that of the Government and the financial ecosystem is to ensure that high-growth businesses receive support to realise their growth potential. This not only benefits the companies, but the UK economy as a whole, by creating the jobs of tomorrow."The Rt Hon Philip Hammond MP, Chancellor of the Exchequer, added: "Small businesses are the backbone of the British economy with a combined annual turnover of £1.9 trillion and employ 60% of private sector workers outside of London. That's why, whether they are family run firms or tech start-ups, we are supporting high growth SMEs to achieve their potential."

Five Rotherham-based firms have been included in the London Stock Exchange Group's "1,000 Companies to Inspire Britain" report, which identifies the UK's most dynamic and fastest growing small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).Now in its fifth year, the report shows that those included SMEs are growing at 71% on average and that one third of them come from the Northern Powerhouse and Midlands Engine regions. 70 SMEs on the list are based in Yorkshire and companies were selected based on combined key financial performance indicators and sector benchmarks.