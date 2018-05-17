News: RBS prepares to vacate Rotherham branch
By Tom Austen
The Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) has moved quickly to prepare the historic bank building on the High Street for a new occupier as it closes its Rotherham town centre branch in November.
Rothbiz reported earlier this month that the High Street branch was one of 162 branch closures announced by the taxpayer-backed group having decided that NatWest should become its primary customer facing brand in England and Wales and Royal Bank of Scotland its core brand in Scotland.
Now a planning application has been submitted to decommission the branch, following its proposed closure. The plans are required as the property is a Grade II listed building.
The plans, drawn up by Styles & Wood Integrated Property Services, involve changes on the outside including removing signage and removing the cash machine and replacing it with sandstone ashlar blocks to match the existing frontage. Inside, work would involve removing the cashiers counter and banking related fittings and fixtures.
