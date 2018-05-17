News: Pulse & Cocktails set for expansion





Previously a mail-order service, Rotherham-based Pulse & Cocktails opened its first upmarket store in the borough in 1997.



The family firm aimed to change the perception and remove the stigma attributed to seedy sex shops by creating fun, bright and friendly retail spaces where the focus is on providing the "Ultimate Sexy Shopping Experience."



The brand has expanded to over 20 stores across the UK, often taking on destination sites such as former petrol stations and roadside restaurants.



The current flagship store opened at Canklow in 2003 where the 10,000 sq ft premises also includes the firm's head office and storage area. With 7,000 sq ft of retail space and selling 8,000 different products, the Rotherham branch was reported to be the biggest sex shop in Europe when it opened, and the second biggest in the world after the Hustler store in California.



Now a planning application has been approved that will enable the company to extend the building and add an additional 4,300 sq ft of floorspace.



The proposal, which would create six new jobs, involves the construction of a two storey side extension for warehousing, staffing rooms and offices and does not propose any new retail space. It would allow for the existing internal layout to be reconfigured with the central area for warehousing and the south-eastern area for retail.



Shops can turnover £200,000 per annum and the latest branch to open was on the A12 in Essex. A recent focus for growing the business has been on online retail through its own website and third party sites such as eBay and Amazon.



Pulse & Cocktails website



"Europe's Largest Sexy Superstore" could be about to get even larger as Rotherham Council has approved plans for an extension at the Canklow site.