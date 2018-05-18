News: Racers boosted by Gala Performance





As part of its ongoing support for grassroots motor racing, Gala Performance has supported seven up-and-coming motorsports competitors by supplying them with fully branded Gala Pro awnings which will give them the right image and high quality cover to use when competing.



The Manvers firm is supporting two under 18s, including Lewis Kent and Jake Aldridge from Essex. Lewis, who is in his first season competing in the TCR UK (Touring Car Championship), came second in his class for the 2017 season in the BRSCC Ford Fiesta Championship. Jake Aldridge at 16 years old is the youngest competitor receiving support and also the first motorcycling competitor. He is just embarking on his second season in the Thundersport GB Championship.



Also included are two competitors in the British Drift Championship (BDC). Danny Grundy is a talented drifter and drift instructor who was the 2016 BDC Pro-Am champion and stepped up to the Pro category in 2017. Danny Grundy said: "I am really excited for this season and so delighted to be supported by Gala Performance. I can't wait to start using my new tent!"



Advertisement As part of its ongoing support for grassroots motor racing, Gala Performance has supported seven up-and-coming motorsports competitors by supplying them with fully branded Gala Pro awnings which will give them the right image and high quality cover to use when competing.The Manvers firm is supporting two under 18s, including Lewis Kent and Jake Aldridge from Essex. Lewis, who is in his first season competing in the TCR UK (Touring Car Championship), came second in his class for the 2017 season in the BRSCC Ford Fiesta Championship. Jake Aldridge at 16 years old is the youngest competitor receiving support and also the first motorcycling competitor. He is just embarking on his second season in the Thundersport GB Championship.Also included are two competitors in the British Drift Championship (BDC). Danny Grundy is a talented drifter and drift instructor who was the 2016 BDC Pro-Am champion and stepped up to the Pro category in 2017. Danny Grundy said: "I am really excited for this season and so delighted to be supported by Gala Performance. I can't wait to start using my new tent!"

Kirsty Widdington from Bicester in Oxfordshire has also set her sights high in British Drift Championship. Kirsty is well known on the circuit as being an extremely talented and tenacious drifter.



Gala Performance is also sponsoring Lewis Rose, from Norwich and Daniel Reason, from Cumbria, who compete in the TCR UK Support Series, The Civic Cup. Although they are both relatively new to motor racing, they have already shown great potential with P1 (Daniel) and P2 (Lewis) placings in the first race of the season at Silverstone.



Lewis Rose said: "I have found it hard to gain sponsorship in club level motorsport over the past three years, so I was delighted to receive support from Gala Performance. It is clear that the company is passionate about supporting grassroots motorsport."



The final of the recent grassroots sponsorships is with Nick Holmes. Nick, who is from Dorset, competes in the Classic Touring Car Racing Club (CTCRC) and is known in the sport for being the founder of the Club Racing group. This is his first full season as a racing driver and Gala Performance has high hopes for him.



Ryan Bracha, business development Officer for Gala Performance, said: "This year we have made our biggest ever commitment to grassroots motor sports. We did a fair bit of talent spotting last season and are really proud to be supporting such a great set of rising stars!"



Gala Performance is a specialist in supplying shelters and awnings, premium garage flooring, exclusively developed pit walling systems, racewear, tools and lifting equipment, as well as pit, paddock, and promotional solutions to the motorsport industry.



The firm has sponsored a number of teams and championships and recently also pledged its support for SURTES (Surrey University Formula Student Team) Race team.



Gala Performance website



Images: Gala Performance Kirsty Widdington from Bicester in Oxfordshire has also set her sights high in British Drift Championship. Kirsty is well known on the circuit as being an extremely talented and tenacious drifter.Gala Performance is also sponsoring Lewis Rose, from Norwich and Daniel Reason, from Cumbria, who compete in the TCR UK Support Series, The Civic Cup. Although they are both relatively new to motor racing, they have already shown great potential with P1 (Daniel) and P2 (Lewis) placings in the first race of the season at Silverstone.Lewis Rose said: "I have found it hard to gain sponsorship in club level motorsport over the past three years, so I was delighted to receive support from Gala Performance. It is clear that the company is passionate about supporting grassroots motorsport."The final of the recent grassroots sponsorships is with Nick Holmes. Nick, who is from Dorset, competes in the Classic Touring Car Racing Club (CTCRC) and is known in the sport for being the founder of the Club Racing group. This is his first full season as a racing driver and Gala Performance has high hopes for him.Ryan Bracha, business development Officer for Gala Performance, said: "This year we have made our biggest ever commitment to grassroots motor sports. We did a fair bit of talent spotting last season and are really proud to be supporting such a great set of rising stars!"Gala Performance is a specialist in supplying shelters and awnings, premium garage flooring, exclusively developed pit walling systems, racewear, tools and lifting equipment, as well as pit, paddock, and promotional solutions to the motorsport industry.The firm has sponsored a number of teams and championships and recently also pledged its support for SURTES (Surrey University Formula Student Team) Race team.

Gala Performance, a division of Gala Tent based Rotherham, which specialises in the design, manufacture and supply of marquees and gazebos to the events industry, has pledged its support to seven racing rising stars.