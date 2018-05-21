News: Another Rotherham town centre block up for auction





The property at 2 - 10 Drummond Street and 39 - 47 Effingham Street is a freehold retail parade investment opportunity that is in the sales catalogue with leading auctioneers Acuitus for its event in London on May 24.



Including 11 ground floor retail units with residential on the upper floors, the property, which is adjacent to the Tesco Extra store, has been given a guide price of £800,000.



Being sold on behalf of a major fund manager, the investment totals 6,147 sq ft of commercial space and is let to a number of retailers such as Staniforths, Age UK and independent lease holders.



The first and second floors are let to The Guinness Partnership, one of the largest providers of affordable housing and care in England, on a peppercorn rent for another 172 years.



In total, the properties bring in some £99,500 per annum.



The auction comes a few months after the nearby prominent commercial building at



Following the opening of the £40m Tesco development, Effingham Square was given a modest revamp with a redesign of the taxi rank and new public realm works to the pedestrianised area.



The new town centre masterplan considers that there "is still significant improvement which can be made" in Effingham Square which is described as "a very poor space and a wasted opportunity."



The masterplan puts forward that Rotherham Council should lead on a project for Effingham Square so that it will become an "attractive densely planted green oasis in the heart of town," complementing the green space at Minster Gardens.



Another commercial building in Rotherham town centre has been put up for sale and is set to go under the hammer this week.