News: Another Rotherham town centre block up for auction
By Tom Austen
Another commercial building in Rotherham town centre has been put up for sale and is set to go under the hammer this week.
The property at 2 - 10 Drummond Street and 39 - 47 Effingham Street is a freehold retail parade investment opportunity that is in the sales catalogue with leading auctioneers Acuitus for its event in London on May 24.
Including 11 ground floor retail units with residential on the upper floors, the property, which is adjacent to the Tesco Extra store, has been given a guide price of £800,000.
1 comments:
Think.green.spaces is all that RMBCcan come up with,meanwhile all other town get large developments,is there goal to.turn.centre into.a park,meanwhile concreting over countryside at Basingthorpe ?
