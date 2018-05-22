News: HS2 to release details of further impacts of route





In July 2017, the Secretary of State for Transport confirmed the preferred route for HS2 from Crewe to Manchester and from the West Midlands to Leeds (known as Phase 2b).



Superseding a 2013 route with a station at Meadowhall, the option proposes that HS2 services between London and Sheffield would take a spur off the new north-south high speed line and travel directly to the existing Sheffield Midland station using the existing railway line. These trains will also call at Chesterfield.



A fast route to Leeds would go through the East of Rotherham and would affect Wales, Aston, Ulley, Brampton-en-le–Morthen, Thurcroft, Bramley, Ravenfield and Hooton Roberts. A new housing estate at Mexborough will also have to make way.



In June and July 2018, HS2 Ltd will be holding a number of information events, including at the Best Western Aston Hall Hotel in Rotherham on Tuesday June 5, 2pm to 8pm.



An event is scheduled for Hellaby Hall Hotel in Rotherham on Tuesday June 12, also at 2 – 8pm.



The events are set to discuss the location of construction sites along the route, the infrastructure associated with the railway, and the realignment of major roads and public rights of way.



In Rotherham for example, work would be required around the A57 Aston Bypass and the major M1 motorway exit at Junction 31.



The proposal is for a 430m long, 27m high viaduct over a tributary of Pigeon Brook and the bypass before the route crosses Worksop Road approximately at grade. A bored tunnel here was discounted and HS2 previously said that "a cut-and-cover tunnel option could be considered in more detail during hybrid Bill development alongside further work to assess other potential mitigation options and highways realignments."



The HS2 route also passes over the M1/M18 junction on a series of long, high embankments and viaducts. It would also run next to houses and commercial property at Bramley before crossing under the road at Junction 1 of the M18.



In HS2 Ltd's advice to Government published in July last year it stated regarding the Broadlands Estate in Bramley that it does not expect to have to demolish any property on the estate but admitted that "this is likely to change with ongoing design development, construction planning and environmental assessment. For example, demolitions resulting from ancillary works, mitigation and realignment of existing infrastructure (such as roads and railways) are not included at this stage."



HS2 Ltd stressed that "the new information we are sharing is work in progress and may change as we continue to refine the design, complete environmental assessments and take into consideration further feedback."



Sir Kevin Barron, the MP for Rother Valley, has criticised HS2 and the Government over its use of "wobbly data" which



Paul Griffiths, Phase Two director at HS2, said: "The benefits that HS2 will deliver are significant and should not be underestimated. The new railway will play a crucial role in rebalancing Britain's economy; driving business growth, creating jobs and securing investment right across the country.



"Understandably, people have questions and concerns about the construction and operation of the railway, and how it will affect them. These events present an ideal opportunity to talk to us about the project and find out more information."



Main civils design work on the Phase 2b route to Manchester and Leeds is set to start in late 2022, and main civils construction works are expected to commence in 2024. The first passengers are not expected to travel on full HS2 services until 2033.



HS2 Ltd has scheduled two information events in Rotherham next month to share details of the evolving design for the £55.7 billion high speed railway.They follow on from a series of information events that were held in September 2017 to discuss how the design for the route would be developed and the environmental impacts assessed.