News: Pricecheck passes £70m turnover mark





Pricecheck is a leading supplier of international branded consumer goods, working predominately in the health and beauty sector, dealing with discounted clearance stock.



For the financial year 2017-18, Pricecheck reported annual turnover of £73m – representing an increase of £18.1m on the previous year. April 2018 was also the busiest month on record, with turnover exceeding £8.1m.



The second generation family owned business was established in 1978 by the parents of Mark Lythe and Debbie Harrison, who now run the company as joint managing directors.



Officially opened in 2016, the ambitious firm moved to new premises at Beighton Link Business Park in Rotherham. The business now boasts a total of 170,000 sq ft and the extra space has enabled Pricecheck to increase stock levels of new categories, including alcohol.



The expansion has enabled significant growth in export markets. Exports accounted for £32.4m of turnover, up 45% on the previous year. Pricecheck currently export to over 75 countries, and have a network of 500 suppliers world-wide.



Mark Lythe, joint managing director at Pricecheck Toiletries (pictured, third from right), said: "Over the last two years we have recorded revenue growth of 26% and 33%. This is a tremendous achievement for our team, and we are now aiming for £200m turnover by 2025."



The team have shared in their continued success by providing over £40,000 worth of stock and monetary donations to local and national charities in 2017-18. This year the Pricecheck team are sponsoring St Luke's Night Strider walking challenge in October. As well as donating supplies and funds toward the event, employees will take part in the 10k or half marathon and volunteer on the night. St Luke’s Hospice provide free palliative care, and drive continual improvements for everyone effected by terminal illness.



Since 2015, Pricecheck has doubled its workforce and set up a successful student recruitment programme, this year offering seven placements and eight graduate positions.



Lucy Goddard, human resources manager at Pricecheck, (pictured, fourth from right), said: "We work closely with regional universities and this year has seen an unprecedented number of students showing an interest in Pricecheck. We are looking forward to welcoming our new placement and graduate students this summer."



Award-winning firm, Pricecheck Toiletries, has confirmed that it has seen annual turnover break the £70m mark for the first time as it celebrates 40 years in business.