News: Resi conversion for Rotherham offices
By Tom Austen
The former offices of a historic Rotherham legal firm could be set for a new lease of life under plans to convert the building for residential use.
Gichard & Co. was closed down in 2015 and the property on Doncaster Gate was last used in 2016. Now a change of use planning application has been submitted that would enable it to be redeveloped and turned into flats.
Submitted by applicants, Conisbrough-based Appleby Homes Ltd, and drawn up by Plan Design Go Ltd, the plans for 31 Doncaster Gate, show nine residential units over the ground, first and second floors with services and a laundry room in the basement.
The site is opposite to the new University Campus Rotherham which is under construction and set to open in September. The adopted masterplan places a greater emphasis on living and leisure, as opposed to traditional retail uses, in continuing the regeneration of Rotherham town centre.
