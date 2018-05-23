News: Manufacturer and garden centre both hit by fires





At the Hodge Clemco premises on Todwick Road, crews were called to the incident at around 5.20pm on Tuesday. Eight fire engines, plus a turntable ladder, were at the scene with a building around 40 metres by 50 metres in size containing plastic and other materials was well alight.



Leading the way in surface preparation since 1959, Hodge Clemco is a leading supplier and manufacturer of abrasive blast cleaning and surface treatment equipment. The customer base includes the MOD, Rolls-Royce and a large number of blue chip companies across a vast area of sectors. It is part of the historic Samuel Hodge group of companies.



In 2014, the Group acquired Dinnington-based Mac'Ants Abrasives, the supplier of abrasive material used in sandblasting and manufacturing taking employee numbers up to 180 and a combined turnover in excess of £25m.



A large amount of smoke in the area meant that residents living nearby were advised to stay indoors and keep their windows and doors closed. A caution was placed on a railway line to the rear of the premises.



Aston Park, Birley Moor, Rotherham, Maltby, Parkway and Central fire stations all mobilised crews to the incident and left the scene around 2am.



South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue (SYFR) said that the early indications were that the fire started accidentally.



Crews were called to an incident close to Foster's Garden Centre shortly before 9pm on Tuesday.



A building around 40 metres by 20 metres in size was well alight and around 25 firefighters used hose reels to tackle the blaze. Again, residents were being advised to keep windows and doors closed.



Firefighters left the incident in Thrybergh at around 1am and SYFR said that an investigation into the cause of the fire is taking place this morning.



SYFR website



More than 40 firefighters were called to deal with a blaze at an industrial premises at Dinnington, while hours later, five fire engines attended a fire near to a popular garden centre at Thrybergh.