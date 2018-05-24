News: Car boot sales planned for Forge Island





that the authority had applied for planning permission that would allow Sunday markets and car boot sales for up to 52 days per calendar year on the prominent site that was formerly home to Tesco.



The key regeneration site is currently being used as a car park and temporary bus station as the Council continues its search for a development partner for a long-awaited leisure mixed use project.



The car boot sale will take place every Sunday 7 am until 1 pm, with free entry for buyers. Pitches are priced at £7 for cars and £11 for vans and trailers (no new goods). There is no need to book a space, traders can just turn up on the day.



Cllr. Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: "Rotherham's Markets are already very popular so I am pleased to see this new car boot extend opportunities for the town centre.



"It's a fantastic way to see how Forge Island and the wider town centre will be used in more diverse ways as the Masterplan plan takes shape, moving towards having more people living, socialising and working in the town centre.



"The car boot offers great value for traders with its competitive rates and hopefully visitors will be able to pick up lots of bargains too. And with easy access through public transport and ample free parking nearby, it’s a great opportunity to ignite a new era for Rotherham town centre on a Sunday."



Rotherham Council holds the markets charter and can licence rival markets where appropriate. The legality of who can hold markets stems back 800 years when it is thought that the original royal market charter was granted by King John in the year 1207.



The authority has extended the popular street market and is introducing new types of markets in town such as the Monthly Crafters' Market.



Rotherham Council is set to host its first car boot sale in the town centre this weekend, three years after securing planning permission to use the Forge Island site.