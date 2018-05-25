News: Rotherham's new Lumière Gallery lights up High Street
By Tom Austen
A new photography and art gallery has opened on Rotherham's historic High Street.
Lumière Gallery houses the work of local photographer and educator Lance Burkitt along with art and design work from both established and up and coming, local based creatives.
Alongside popular local businesses including the Makers Emporium, Miele Deli and Hamby's Antique Shop, people are invited to view, pop in for a coffee, and purchase art to take away with them. Much of the art is limited edition and varies from fine art to creative photography, digital design, illustration and traditional art.
Lance Burkitt, a former lecturer at Rotherham College, said: "Rotherham has undergone a lot of bad press in recent years. The town centre is only a shadow of its former self. Art can be a real boon during difficult times. Our intention is to give the town a focus, a place for people to come and see the amazing talent and visual creativity of which the town is resplendent.
"I'm a photographer myself and the gallery displays work from local artists as well as my own images.
"I also offer a range of photographic service from photoshoots, family portraits, weddings etc., to slide scanning, printing, framing and photo restoration."
Cllr Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, added: "I'm delighted to welcome another business to Rotherham's High Street to join the existing community of independent retailers.
"I'd like to wish Lance all the best and hope that local residents take the opportunity to call in and take a look."
Lumière Gallery website
Images: Lumière Gallery
Images: Lumière Gallery
