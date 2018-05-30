News: Businessman brings Empress Building back to its former glory

</div>

Images: Mark Jenkinson & Son

Mace said: "The opening of the Empress Rooms is the culmination of many months of planning and significant investment in the building. This bar-bistro-lounge is just what Mexborough needs – somewhere that local people can meet up with friends, family or business colleagues and enjoy a meal, or just catch up over a coffee, Prosecco or a few beers! We're looking forward to bringing the buzz back into this part of the town."Michelle Carr, who runs the nearby Park View Bar Grill and Function Suite in Swinton, was looking for a new business venture and, after viewing the premises, decided the Empress Building was ideal. She named the bar and bistro The Empress Rooms to capture the nostalgia of this iconic building. In the last few weeks, Michelle has been busy recruiting and will create several new jobs for people in the local area, including bar, waiting-on, kitchen and cleaning staff.The bistro also has a new Head Chef, Chris Cole, who is passionate about health and is a qualified nutritionist. Chris and Michelle have worked together to create a menu of tasty dishes, which will be prepared daily from locally sourced goods.Michelle Carr said: "We are really excited about what we have planned for the Empress Rooms. It will be quite unlike anywhere else in the area and we hope will help to revitalise this part of Mexborough and bring more visitors into the town. Chris has a real passion for good quality food and locally sourced fresh ingredients and we'll be serving a variety of mouth-watering dishes to suit all tastes."The Empress Rooms will be open from 8am Monday to Saturday. It will serve breakfasts, lunches and afternoon teas and will host a number of themed dining evenings such as steak and Italian nights. The venue can also be hired out for private parties, anniversaries, christenings, birthdays, Christmas parties, corporate meetings and charity fundraising nights for up to 100 guests, on Sundays and after hours on certain week nights. The Empress Rooms will also be offering diet planning and advice, weekly and monthly prepared diet packages.The Empress Building, which sold at auction in 2017, is currently occupied by a number of organisations, including the charity Dearne Valley Personal Development Centre, the Personal Training Room, Grafters Ironworks Gym, Micky's Athletics and Sally Salter Sports Massage.