News: Businessman brings Empress Building back to its former glory
By Tom Austen
The iconic Empress Building in Mexborough is being officially reopened next month and this includes revealing a brand new bar, bistro and coffee lounge, thanks to investment from local entrepreneur Jason Mace, managing director of Manvers-based Gala Tent.
The "Empress Rooms" bar and bistro will be officially opened on June 14 at a special VIP event, as part of a £150k investment to return the building to its former glory.
Over the past ten months, Jason has invested in refurbishing the former Empress Building ballroom and dance hall into a hub of business, health and community activity. The building, which dates back to the 1920s, was built to mirror the great dance halls in places like Blackpool and for decades it was the hub of social activity in the area but in recent years had fallen into disrepair.
Restored to its former glory, damaged rotten timber windows have been replaced with new PVC-u windows to improve its appearance, let in more light and make it more energy efficient for tenants using the building. Jason has invested in upgrading other empty rooms in the building for new businesses to lease, where customers will be able to undergo beauty or cosmetic treatments.
