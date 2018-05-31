News: McLaren gets keys to £50m Rotherham facility
By Tom Austen
McLaren Automotive has been handed the "key" to the building that will house the new £50m McLaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) in Rotherham.
Supporting the firm's objective of producing more than 4,500 vehicles annually by the end of 2022, MCTC will enable the development and manufacture of the Monocell and Monocage carbon fibre chassis used in future McLaren models.
The finished tubs will then be sent to the McLaren Production Centre in Surrey where the company's vehicles have been hand-assembled since 2011.
Ruth Nic Aoidh, executive director, commercial and legal at McLaren, received the "key" to the building from Owen Michaelson, chief executive of Harworth Group plc who have built the unit for McLaren's use at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham.
On display for the occasion were the company's current family of products including members of the Sports Series and Super Series as well as a rare appearance by the McLaren Senna, all 500 units of which have been allocated to customers.
Designers on the project were JPG with The Harris Partnership as architects. The contractor is JF Finnegan and the project managers are Burnley Wilson Fish.
When open, the MCTC will be home to only McLaren's second ever production facility and the first outside its native Woking. Around 45 McLaren employees are already housed at the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), innovating the process for creating lightweight tubs and when fully operational, the team will grow to around 200 people.
The buiding will now undergoe several months of fitting out which will see all the manufacturing equipment installed, including a giant press that will make its way from Germany this summer.
