News: Rotherham's local plan set for adoption





Following confirmation that it has been approved by the Government's Planning Inspector, Rotherham's "Local Plan" – which is a legal requirement – will be the Council's 15 year strategy to provide for future development needs for the borough. It sets out how many homes need to be built and allocates land that can then be developed for new properties and workplaces.



Rotherham Council's Cabinet is set to discuss the local plan with a recommendation for adoption at its meeting on June 11.



Cllr. Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, said: "Rotherham's Local Plan will determine which sites may be developed over the coming 15 years – and it has been under consideration for more than a decade, including being shaped by several rounds of public consultation.



"Following the recent final approval from the Government's Planning Inspector, the Council needs to formally adopt the Plan so that we can control sites for development, as well as making sure Rotherham can build the homes and businesses that residents will need."



The inspector made a number of "Main Modifications" considered necessary to make the Rotherham Site and Policies Plan (RSPP) sound.



Damien Wilson Strategic Director of Regeneration and Environment at Rotherham Council, said: "Our plan was agreed by government inspectors with minimal changes which shows confidence in our decision making processes.



"To reassure residents although a small proportion of the green belt is proposed to be released as part of this plan, we have kept this to an absolute minimum, totalling just three percent. This provides for the borough’s long term development needs and protects the new green belt boundary well into the future."



He added Rotherham's housing target allows for up to 900 houses to be built across the borough each year over the next 15 years. Developers had argued for a higher target which would have meant much more green belt being released but the inspector agreed with the lower target set by the Council.



The Local Plan proposed also identifies 36 potential sites for development for business or employment use, potentially contributing 21,000 new jobs in the borough over the fifteen year period.



Well known development sites are included in the plan such as Templeborough, Dinnington, Aldwarke and Manvers whilst a special policy has been developed for the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) at Waverley.



Amendments include increasing the area for employment use at the former Maltby Colliery site, supporting proposals to extend the



A new mixed-use area, including residential and employment uses, has been identified at Aston Common and a mix of uses is proposed for land adjacent to Parkgate Shopping, however it has not been deemed suitable for residential use.



The controversial removal of Bassingthorpe Farm from the Green Belt has already been agreed. 2,400 houses could be accommodated here with around 1,100 new dwellings expected to be developed in the Plan period (15 years). 6.53 hectares of land here is allocated for employment use.



Around 264 hectares of additional employment land in the Rotherham borough has been identified to support the creation of thousands of new jobs.