News: £1.5m deal for Rotherham office complex

Images: St Paul's

Tenants include General Dynamics Information Technology Limited, providing technologies, products and services in support of various programmes for a range of military, civilian, government and commercial customers; In-Tend Limited, a University of Sheffield subsidiary specialising in e-procurement and The Royal Mencap Society, the UK's leading learning disability charity.Shaun O'Brien, property investment and development director for CRT Property Investments Ltd, said: "This purchase will further strengthen our growing portfolio of commercial developments as we make it clear that we can bring infrastructure, opportunity and stability to coalfield communities."With the addition of the 0.6 acre development plot this investment was very attractive and we can also consider how we are going to develop the land to create further benefits to the Rotherham region."We would like to thank Blue Marble for their continued support as we look for further commercial investments up and down the country that provide us with viable investment propositions that allow us to continue our work in former mining regions."Tim Matthews, chief executive at Blue Marble, added: "This is an excellent income producing investment with the possibility of further development which we sourced in an off-market deal. We will manage the acquisition actively to optimise our client's investment."While Blue Marble acted on behalf of CRT Property Investment Ltd for the purchase of the site, the vendor, St Pauls Developments, was supported by Knight Frank based in Sheffield.The Coalfields Regeneration Trust has shared plans for a £40m Coalfield Investment Proposition which would see government provide £30m and the organisation contribute £10m of its own resources. The fund would be used to develop new industrial space to support SME growth in former mining areas and on completion bring an estimated 1,000 jobs to the coalfields over the next five years.