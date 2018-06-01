News: £1.5m deal for Rotherham office complex
By Tom Austen
CRT Property Investments Ltd, the wholly owned subsidiary of the Coalfields Regeneration Trust (CRT), has announced the £1.5m purchase of Phoenix Riverside in Rotherham.
Based in Barnsley, CRT is an independent regeneration organisation that was established in 1999 to improve the quality of life in Britain's coalfield communities. Responding to the challenge from Government to become self-financing, the trust launched property companies to provide a return that will continue to allow it to create programmes that meet with the diverse and complex needs of the communities throughout the UK.
The latest deal was supported by Blue Marble Asset Management, and comprises the freehold investment at the Templeborough development.
Regeneration specialist St Paul's Developments identified the six acre site as prime for commercial development some years ago due to its prominent frontage on to Sheffield Road and proximity to both Rotherham town centre and Junction 34 of the M1.
The local developer created 26,000 sq ft of office space and this deal is for 18,856 sq ft of space - two detached office buildings, one of which is split into two semi detached units, and an additional development site of approximately 0.6 acres.
