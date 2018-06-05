News: Rotherham's planning team wins national award
By Tom Austen
Already the top performing local planning authority nationally, Rotherham Council's planning service has won Team of the Year at a prestigious national awards ceremony.
Rotherham's statutory service, which determines planning applications and supports enforcement and forward planning, was named winner in the category for Local Authority Planning Team of the Year at the Royal Town Planning Institute's (RTPI's) Awards for Planning Excellence 2018 held recently in London.
The RTPI Awards for Planning Excellence are the longest running and most high-profile awards in the industry. For 40 years they have rewarded the brightest talent in the planning profession; the teams, projects and individuals that transform economies, environments and their communities all over the UK and internationally.
Speaking of the submission, Craig McLaren FRTPI, RTPI Awards Advisor said: "Rotherham Council's planners' dedication to improving their community through planning is outstanding – the high level of community satisfaction is testament to this. We were blown away by their exceptional submission, especially their commitment to efficient working including a paperless document management system."
In recent years, Rotherham planning authority has invested in IT to ensure it is lean, efficient and paperless. One of most inexpensive services in the country, the department has built a reputation for being helpful, flexible and being "open for business."
The authorty recently reported that 100% of all planning applications are determined within specified periods. It has been 100% for each of the last five quarter's submissions. Rotherham remains the top performing local planning authority nationally.
Damien Wilson, Strategic Director Regeneration and Environment at Rotherham Council, said: "This could not have been achieved without our well-motivated, hard-working, experienced, qualified planners. This award gives confidence to businesses looking to invest in jobs, homes and developments within Rotherham."
Cllr. Denise Lelliott, Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council, added: "Rotherham has a reputation as a high achieving, flexible, problem solving planning service, and the team is a strong asset for the Council and the borough. Rotherham's ambition is to create the right conditions for growth and regeneration, and planning plays a key role in delivering this."
RMBC website
Images: RTPI
RMBC website
Images: RTPI
