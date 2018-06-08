News: Entries open for business awards





The 12 award categories are open to businesses of all sizes in all sectors operating within an "S" postcode throughout the Sheffield City Region, as well as all members of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber.



Taking place at Magna in Rotherham on Friday October 19, the awards ceremony will be hosted by award-winning radio and TV host Stephanie Hirst, followed by a pre-dinner drinks reception kindly supported by Julie Kenny CBE.



The annual award ceremony recognises the achievements of local businesses and the contribution they make to the business economy. This year, a total of 14 awards are up for grabs, including the Chamber's much sought after Charity of the Year award, in association with Fortem, and the overall Business of the Year award, sponsored by Gibson Booth Business Solutions & Insolvency.



The award categories are:



Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by Enzygo)

Business Community Impact (sponsored by SteelPhalt Harsco)

Business Growth (sponsored by Finance For Enterprise)

Business Person of the Year (sponsored by Shorts Chartered Accountants)

Environmental Commitment (sponsored by Russell Richardson)

Excellence in Customer Service (sponsored by Pyronix Hikvision)

Hospitality, Leisure and Tourism

Innovation in Manufacturing (sponsored by RNN Group)

Marketing Campaign of the Year

Most Promising New Business

Skills Development (sponsored by Chamber Skills Solutions)



The Chamber will be acknowledging five businesses who are celebrating significant milestones this year during a Salute to Business presentation in association with XPO Logistics, which will be followed by an individual being honoured with a Lifetime Achievement award and a member Charity being announced as the Chamber's Charity of the Year and receiving a £3,000 donation for their chosen project.



Lisa Pogson, President of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, said: "Each year, the Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards aims to celebrate success, innovation, inspiring individuals behind each business and the local charities who are making a difference. Our award ceremony becomes bigger and better each year and we are expecting to host more than 500 guests this year.



"I would encourage as many businesses as possible to enter, to do so. This is the chance to receive recognition and be awarded for the contributions made within the local business landscape."



The Chamber will be holding a Business Awards Masterclass on Thursday June 28 for free, 12 noon – 2:30pm.



Entries for the Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards, sponsored by University Centre Rotherham, are now open to businesses, who have until Friday August 31 to submit their entries.