News: Interseve confirm Rotherham construction contract
By Tom Austen
Interserve, the international support services and construction group, has confirmed that is has won the contract for the £12m revamp of Rotherham Interchange.
Rothbiz reported last month that the firm, fresh from working on the £150m biomass plant at Templeborough, had moved on site at the bus station, which has associated public safety issues and suffered a fire in 2016 which caused significant damage.
Plans were approved last year which focused on refreshing the concourses and include the installation of new lighting, glazing, seating, flooring, CCTV and Passenger Information Displays. The scheme will also involve repairs and upgrades to the car park including new cladding, surfacing, the provision of larger spaces for modern cars, electric vehicle charging points as well as improved pedestrian routes.
John Gittins, divisional director at Interserve, said: "We are looking forward to building a long-term relationship with the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive as it continues to invest in its facilities to improve the passenger experience.
"At Interserve we are committed to investing in the communities in which we live and work; and we will look to maximise local supply chain involvement as well as creating new jobs for local people."
Advertisement
Tim Taylor, director of customer services at SYPTE, added: "We're delighted to be starting the Rotherham Interchange refurbishment. We're looking forward to working with Interserve and we’re confident that together we’ll deliver an improved interchange, which will result in a better experience for our customers."
The SYPTE holds a lease agreement with owners Norseman Estates Limited to maintain and operate the interchange and car park. The Sheffield City Region Combined Authority (CA) is set to borrow £12.5m so that refurbishment of the important town centre asset can be carried out.
The works are a key part of the Rotherham Town Centre Masterplan adopted by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council. The Masterplan aims to regenerate the town centre area and providing sustainable transport is an important element of this.
Cllr. Denise Lelliott, cabinet member for jobs and the local economy at Rotherham Council, said: "It's a really exciting time for Rotherham Town Centre, as we move forward with the Masterplan and look to regenerate the area. Sustainable transport will be an important part of these developments and I look forward to seeing work progress on the new interchange."
Interserve website
SYPTE website
Images: SYPTE
Rothbiz reported last month that the firm, fresh from working on the £150m biomass plant at Templeborough, had moved on site at the bus station, which has associated public safety issues and suffered a fire in 2016 which caused significant damage.
Plans were approved last year which focused on refreshing the concourses and include the installation of new lighting, glazing, seating, flooring, CCTV and Passenger Information Displays. The scheme will also involve repairs and upgrades to the car park including new cladding, surfacing, the provision of larger spaces for modern cars, electric vehicle charging points as well as improved pedestrian routes.
John Gittins, divisional director at Interserve, said: "We are looking forward to building a long-term relationship with the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive as it continues to invest in its facilities to improve the passenger experience.
"At Interserve we are committed to investing in the communities in which we live and work; and we will look to maximise local supply chain involvement as well as creating new jobs for local people."
Advertisement
Tim Taylor, director of customer services at SYPTE, added: "We're delighted to be starting the Rotherham Interchange refurbishment. We're looking forward to working with Interserve and we’re confident that together we’ll deliver an improved interchange, which will result in a better experience for our customers."
The SYPTE holds a lease agreement with owners Norseman Estates Limited to maintain and operate the interchange and car park. The Sheffield City Region Combined Authority (CA) is set to borrow £12.5m so that refurbishment of the important town centre asset can be carried out.
The works are a key part of the Rotherham Town Centre Masterplan adopted by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council. The Masterplan aims to regenerate the town centre area and providing sustainable transport is an important element of this.
Cllr. Denise Lelliott, cabinet member for jobs and the local economy at Rotherham Council, said: "It's a really exciting time for Rotherham Town Centre, as we move forward with the Masterplan and look to regenerate the area. Sustainable transport will be an important part of these developments and I look forward to seeing work progress on the new interchange."
Interserve website
SYPTE website
Images: SYPTE
0 comments:
Post a Comment