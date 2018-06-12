News: Rotherham pub building up for sale
By Tom Austen
A historic building housing a popular pub in Rotherham town centre has gone up for sale.
The High House is a three storey building prominently positioned close to the Town Hall. The internal trading areas are split into two distinct venues: the High House pub and Fubar, in the basement.
Chartered surveying firm, James A Baker, is now listing the freehold of the Moorgate Street building for sale at £210,000 plus VAT.
The gross internal area (GIA) on the ground floor is 2,613 sq ft and that the plot size amounts to circa 0.16 acres.
The listing states that: "The High House comprises an open plan bar area set around a central servery with perimeter and tiered seating with additional games area. Ancillary trade areas include customer WC's, glass wash, commercial kitchen and basement cellarage.
"Fubar is located in the basement and is accessed seperately from an external staircase. Set around a central servery, the floorplate is open plan with perimeter boothed seating. The venue benefits from customer WC's and shares the same beer cellar as the pub.
"Private accommodation is spread across the first and second floors, comprising five double bedrooms, kitchen, living room, office, bathroom and stores. Externally and to the front there is a benched trade patio, whilst to the side there is car parking for up to seven vehicles."
