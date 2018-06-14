News: Massive AMP expansion set for planning green light

</div>

Images: Harworth Group

Matters of access, layout, scale, appearance and plot landscaping are reserved for future consideration as potential occupiers come forward.The AMP is already home to the likes of Rolls-Royce, Metalysis, Nikken and the world class facilities that make up the University of Sheffield's Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC). Recent lettings include Spender Audio, British Steel and Bodycote.McLaren Automotive has recently taken the keys to its 75,000 sq ft facility on the AMP where the £50m McLaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) is set to open later this year.Members of the planning board are being recomended to approve the application and the planning officer highlights the "benefits it will have in terms of securing the future success of the AMP, the generation of high value jobs and the ongoing emergence of the Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation District (AMID)."5% of the floorspace is set to be used for offices alongside the advanced manufacturing units. The plans state that the impact on nearby centres "would be entirely minimal in scale and nature and would not undermine their current or future vitality and viability."The development will have some effect on local traffic and transport issues have also been assessed. Highways England initially raised concerns regarding the impact on junction 33 of the M1. Updating the travel plan, including informing end users of public transport and other methods of reducing single occupancy car trips, has allayed the agency's fears.Plans have also been updated to open up the landscaping along the Parkway that will help show the AMP buildings and demonstrate its importance.Up to 3,500 pioneering new jobs are being created at the UK's most successful advanced manufacturing technology park but it is estimated that land at the AMP will run out in the next four to five years.