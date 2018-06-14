News: Massive AMP expansion set for planning green light
By Tom Austen
The next commercial phase at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham is being recommended for approval at the next meeting of the planning board at Rotherham Council.
Rothbiz reported in March on plans by landowner and developer, Harworth Group that would provide consent for around 35 acres of land to be used for flexible high quality business, manufacturing and office floorspace. An upper floor limit of 430,500 sq ft is proposed with 5% of which being proposed for B1a office use.
Previously the site of the Orgreave coking works and opencast mining, the application site has recently been restored and engineered to provide development platforms to accommodate future employment units. It includes a strip of land between the existing units and the Parkway.
The site is within the Sheffield city region's Enterprise Zone and financial incentives are available to companies relocating here, including Business Rate Relief.
