News: Bluebell Wood motors with Burrows
By Tom Austen
Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice will be spending less on transport for the next year, thanks to a generous loan from a regional motor company, Burrows.
Based at North Anston in Rotherham, Bluebell Wood provides care and support to families who have a child who has a life limiting condition and is not expected to live into adulthood. It has to raise over £4m each year to continue its work, and receives less than 10% statutory funding.
Featuring the Bluebell Wood logo on its sides, the red car will also do a great job promoting the charity when it's out and about.
Mark Taylor and Adam Hughes, local business development managers for Burrows Fleet and Business Centre, visited Bluebell Wood to hand over the keys to the new car.
Mark (pictured, far left) said: "We're really happy to loan our Aygo to such a well-loved and valued local charity. We know that Bluebell Wood relies on fundraising for 90% of its annual costs, so we’re pleased to do what we can to help those funds go even further."
Rachael Dawes, corporate fundraising manager at Bluebell Wood (pictured, far right), added: "We're absolutely delighted with the car. It's already been as far afield as London and Wales, as well as to Sheffield United's ground at Bramall Lane where staff and supporters played a match to raise funds for our hospice.
"We're so grateful to Burrows for making this car available to us. It means we can direct more valuable funds directly to the services our families need, whether that’s arts and crafts and music therapy or counselling and end of life treatment and care. This generous loan is helping every penny that our amazing supporters raise go even further."
Family owned Burrows Motor Company now represents Toyota across five dealerships in Rotherham, Barnsley, Doncaster, Sheffield and now, with their latest acquisition, in Worksop. They also represent Kia in Barnsley and Mazda in Sheffield, plus a prestige used car dealership "Burrows Mint Cars" in Sheffield. Their full operation is spread across nine sites in total including the Business and Fleet centre and they have sales, service, MOT and body-shop facilities.
Bluebell Wood website
Burrows website
Images: Bluebell Wood
Bluebell Wood website
Burrows website
Images: Bluebell Wood
