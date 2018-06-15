News: instantprint invests a further £3.25m





The firm merged with fast-growing print experts, Bluetree Design & Print Ltd in 2012. The group moved to bigger Rotherham premises in 2015 when funding from Barclays and the Sheffield City Region Growth Fund Programme enabled the company to take a new 86,900 sq ft site at Brookfields Park in Manvers.



Over the last five years, instantprint has invested over £20m into their print production facility and, as a direct result, it has seen an increase in 206 employees over the last four years. Thanks to the recent investment, the printing firm is set to expand further, aiming to recruit a further 40 new employees before September.



James Kinsella, Co-Founder of instantprint, said: "Our investment provides opportunities for both instantprint and for people in the region wanting to work for an exciting and growing business. As a result of this investment, we’re able to create a significant amount of job opportunities in the local area.



"At instantprint we're all about providing affordable print for small and micro businesses. This investment enables us to do what we do best – help small businesses thrive."



With this latest round of investment, instantprint aims to streamline turnaround times on booklets and large format printing. This will allow instantprint to offer even faster production times.



Kinsella added: "We've purchased two new print engines, both high-definition inkjet screen presses, these combined with in-line Tecnau cutting systems will really bolster our capacity, and further increase our efficiency. We have also recommissioned our second large format HP Scitex 11,000 print engine. Ultimately this investment strengthens our promise of fast turnarounds, helps us maintain our competitive prices and widens our product range.



"We've also invested substantially in our cutting, stitching and binding equipment, which will be a game changer for our stitched, wire bound and perfect bound books as we're now able to offer a speedier turnaround for those products."



instantprint website



Fast-growing online printing company instantprint has announced that it is investing a further £3.25m into the latest print technology this summer, creating up to 40 new job opportunities at its Rotherham facility.