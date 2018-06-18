News: Large fire at Rotherham recycling site
By Tom Austen
12 fire engines and 60 firefighters tackled a large fire at a recycling centre in Kilnhurst, Rotherham yesterday, just over a year after a previous fire on the site.
Firefighters were called to the scene at around 4:30pm on Sunday to Moulding Solutions Ltd and Universal Recycling on Wharf Road where plumes of thick smoke could be seen for miles around.
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue (SYFR) called on specialist vehicles including detection and monitoring equipment, a high volume pump and a turntable ladder.
Fire officers urged people to avoid the area and for local residents, officers advised them to keep all windows and doors shut due to the smoke within the area.
Wharf Road was closed wit a cordon put in place while firefighters dealt with the blaze. The site is close to relatively new housing developments by Gleeson and Gladedale (now Avant Homes).
The fire service took to social media to keep people up to date on the incident stating that they expected residents would be able to travel as usual today. Two fire engines remained this morning, largely damping down the fire.
SYFR confirmed that no-one was injured in the incident and said in a statement: "Officers would like to thank the local community for their understanding and patience while work is underway to deal with incident and ensure everyone's safety."
Moulding Solutions Ltd is a major recycler servicing general industry, recycling end of life, scrap and redundant plastics.
Investing in new shredders and granulators, the firm can process four tonnes per hour, taking in scrap and redundant stock from manufacturers and selling on polymers and compounds.
Moulding Solutions shares the Kilnhurst site with The London Wiper Company Ltd, trading as Universal Recycling.
Universal Recycling expanded in 2014 as it looked to grow. However, prices and market forces in the recycling have hit turnover which dropped by £10m between 2015 and 2016.
The company has targeted the WEEE recycling market, investing in a facility to recover various metal components from electric and electronic waste.
A fire at the premises on May 8 2017 destroyed part of the company's stock but Moulding Solutions Ltd was unaffected. An investigation indicated that the fire started accidentally due to machinery.
Images: SYFR
