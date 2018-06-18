News: Housing contract wins for Horbury
By Tom Austen
Rotherham construction group, Horbury, has secured two new contracts to provide property services to housing associations across the UK.
From its headquarters in the Moorgate area, the group combines a number of subsidiaries that specialise in areas including joinery, ceilings, dry lining and health and safety training.
Horbury Property Services, which has regional offices in London and South Wales together with the head office in Rotherham, provides a full range of services, which should be part of planned preventative maintenance programmes.
The subsidiary has secured approval on the Northern Housing Consortium Framework as the number one provider of passive fire safety services to its member organisations across the North of England.
The contract, which started in May, with the potential to run for four years, will see Horbury Property Services providing fire door and fire compartmentation inspection and remediation services.
The consortium is a membership organisation which represents the views of housing organisations in the North of England. Its members are made up of local authorities, ALMOs and associations that provide social housing for tenants in the North.
Richard Sutton, general manager at Horbury Property Services, said: "This is the latest in a number of framework approvals we have secured for fire safety, as we continue to demonstrate our expertise in the housing sector. We have our own experienced and certified team, with the capabilities to deliver fire safety works to the highest standards to ensure compliance to the regulations."
Nottingham Community Housing Association (NCHA) has also appointed Horbury Property Services to provide fire safety services for its properties.
The contract, which is planned to run for three years, will see Horbury Property Services providing fire door and fire compartmentation inspection and remediation services.
Sutton, added: "We're very pleased to have secured this new contract with NCHA, which is the latest in a number of new contract wins. As FIRAS-approved contractors, we have the experience and skills to be able to deliver fire safety works to the highest standards to ensure compliance to the regulations."
Nottingham Community Housing Association is one of the largest locally-based housing groups in the East Midlands, managing over 9,200 homes and housing more than 20,000 tenants across the East Midlands in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Lincolnshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Rutland.
Horbury Property Services website
Images: Horbury
Horbury Property Services website
Images: Horbury
