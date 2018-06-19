News: Tesla's plan to supercharge Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Tesla Motors is planning to extend the world's fastest charging network at a new site in Rotherham alongside the M1.
A new "Supercharger" site at Woodall Services would enable Tesla owners to charge their vehicles for free.
The specialist in electric vehicles, energy storage and solar panel manufacturing is ramping up production of its plug-in electric cars with new models such as the Tesla Model 3, having previously entered the market through expensive high-end cars.
As part of the business model, Tesla aims to make it as easy as possible for owners to charge their cars. In most cases, the most convenient way to charge is to plug in overnight at home, but for customers who use their car for long distance travel, there is a growing network of Superchargers located along highways and motorways on popular driving routes.
Now a planning application has been submitted that would enable the creation of a 32 space car park behind the petrol station on the northbound side of the Welcome Break Services at Woodall in Rotherham.
The American firm already operates an eight bay supercharger site on the southbound side of the services.
If approved, the new site would see the installation of new equipment such as a switchgear and a transformer, along with Tesla GEN2 charging stations that are currently "The World's Fastest Charging Station." A supercharger's capacity is 145 kW, capped at 120kW. Recharging of a Model S up to 80% can be done in around 40 minutes or adding 170 miles of range can be done in about 30 minutes.
Tesla currently has 1,261 Supercharger Stations with 10,021 Superchargers. Around 50 stations are in the UK.
Owners receive 400 kWh of free Supercharger credit, enough to drive about 1,000 miles. Customers who travel beyond the annual credit pay a small fee to Supercharge — only a fraction of the cost of fuel.
The move comes after a collaboration with Ecotricity to expand the charging network in the UK fell through. Plans are also in place to create a Destination Charging programme working with hotels, resorts and restaurants.
Tesla website
Images: Tesla
Advertisement
