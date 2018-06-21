News: Millers land Meditemp deal





Back in the second tier of English football, the Millers will welcome thousands of fans from teams up and down the country, including former European Cup and Premier league champions.



Meditemp, a provider of clinicians to various health centres throughout the UK, have signed a two-year deal with the Millers which will see their logo take a prominent position on the internal and external areas of the South Stand.



Steve Coakley, commercial director at Rotherham United, said: "We are very excited to be working alongside the team at Meditemp, and it is another new and forward thinking business to add to our portfolio of Club partners.



"This is a significant deal for both parties which will see the Meditemp name appear on our South Stand for the minimum of the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.



"We are thrilled to join forces with Meditemp, who are a partner which have shown a great desire to join forces and become part of what we are trying to achieve here at the Club.



"We look forward to a long and successful relationship and we can’t wait to get started."



Advertisement Back in the second tier of English football, the Millers will welcome thousands of fans from teams up and down the country, including former European Cup and Premier league champions.Meditemp, a provider of clinicians to various health centres throughout the UK, have signed a two-year deal with the Millers which will see their logo take a prominent position on the internal and external areas of the South Stand.Steve Coakley, commercial director at Rotherham United, said: "We are very excited to be working alongside the team at Meditemp, and it is another new and forward thinking business to add to our portfolio of Club partners."This is a significant deal for both parties which will see the Meditemp name appear on our South Stand for the minimum of the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons."We are thrilled to join forces with Meditemp, who are a partner which have shown a great desire to join forces and become part of what we are trying to achieve here at the Club."We look forward to a long and successful relationship and we can’t wait to get started."

Rebecca Andrews, business manager at Meditemp, added: "We are delighted to be announcing our new and exciting partnership with Rotherham United, a team and a business that share the same ambitions and core values that we endorse here at Meditemp.



"There has never been a better time to join forces as our business continues to expand, whilst the Club are again enjoying a golden period in their history.



"The initial two-year deal is a real statement of commitment from both parties, and we are very excited about working alongside the Club and seeing our name appear at the fantastic AESSEAL New York Stadium."



The Sky Bet Championship season begins in August with the first home game in Rotherham on August 11 against Ipswich Town.



RUFC website

Meditemp website



Images: RUFC Rebecca Andrews, business manager at Meditemp, added: "We are delighted to be announcing our new and exciting partnership with Rotherham United, a team and a business that share the same ambitions and core values that we endorse here at Meditemp."There has never been a better time to join forces as our business continues to expand, whilst the Club are again enjoying a golden period in their history."The initial two-year deal is a real statement of commitment from both parties, and we are very excited about working alongside the Club and seeing our name appear at the fantastic AESSEAL New York Stadium."The Sky Bet Championship season begins in August with the first home game in Rotherham on August 11 against Ipswich Town.

Away fans will be watching Rotherham United in the Championship next season from the newly named Meditemp Stand after the club secured a new partnership deal.