



Dinnington-based Macalloy are world leaders in design, manufacture and supply of threaded bar and cable systems to engineering and construction projects across the globe. Approximately 80% of the company's turnover is from export.



Macalloy products are used throughout the construction industry and have been featured in many prestigious global projects. Rotherham-made products can be found inside four of the venues used at the 2018 World Cup, currently taking place across Russia.



Macalloy has provided specialist products for one of the tournament's most striking venues, the Mordovia Arena in Saransk, which is hosting four games.



Macalloy has provided galvanised M48 tension bars, turnbuckles and connection discs to help support the roof.



On the bank of the Insar river, the stadium will have a capacity of 41,685 for the tournament and following this, some of the stadium's temporary structures will be demolished, bringing the capacity down to 25,000. This will make the arena more effective in the future, with the space vacated being used for indoor volleyball, basketball and tennis courts, as well as fitness centres. The stadium will be home to FC Mordovia.



The design uses a blend of orange, red and white, a colour scheme that reflects the traditional folk art of the native Mordvin peoples. FIFA's stadium guide explains: "The walls and the roof form a solid shell of perforated steel panels, painted in bright colours. This shell is elevated above the basement, creating the impression of lightness, a hovering effect. At a distance, the building resembles an air balloon, ready to take off. The architects had meant the shape and coloration of the shell of Mordovia Arena to evoke warmth, the sun, hospitality, and a warm welcome."



At the Kaliningrad Stadium, with its orthogonal facades, Macalloy has provided galvanised M30 Tension Rods with fork pin lockcovers and turnbuckles. The five-level stadium building has three tiers of outdoor stalls and is shaped as a rectangle with rounded edges.



Built specifically for Russia 2018 on Oktyabrsky Island, right in the heart of Kaliningrad, the 33,973 capacity multi-purpose venue is hosting four games at the tournament including England's final group game against Belgium.



The Olympia Stadion in Berlin, the venue for the 2006 World Cup final, used approximately 100t of galvanised Macalloy 460 tie rods to act as bracing within the steel work supporting the main membrane roof structure.



The growing firm is already planning ahead to 2022 and Qatar.



Few English teams have the consistent levels of success in World Cups like the team at Macalloy in Rotherham who are once again on the world stage for Russia 2018.