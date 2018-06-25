News: Fit-out to start at University Centre Rotherham





The University Centre Rotherham (UCR) includes specialist teaching facilities, seminar and lecture rooms, library, café and independent and group study spaces. The RNN Group is due to open the campus on Doncaster Gate in autumn 2018.



An event was recently held on site to mark the building as watertight. Current students from Rotherham College and North Notts College who have previously visited the site in earlier stages, were invited to see UCR at almost completion.



Alan Neal, construction manager for Willmott Dixon and manages the UCR project. He said: "As the manager of this project I'm extremely proud to see the progress of the university centre, and a close relationship with RNN Group has only made it a smoother process.



"It's been a fantastic experience, with over 400 students from all three Colleges visiting the site and being able to work on a project that gives back to the community is something that I'm very passionate about."



UCR is a brand new campus dedicated to offering degrees and professional training qualifications, providing a state-of-the-art teaching facility in the heart of Rotherham. There are a wide variety of degree courses accredited by top universities and awarding bodies, including Sheffield Hallam University and the University of Hull, with plans for over 50 courses to be running at UCR by 2020.



Jana Checkley, director of Higher Education and Skills for RNN Group, said: "The progress has been rapid and exciting and the communication with Willmott Dixon has been incredible.



"We've seen a lot of interest from potential students at recruitment fairs and open events, and we look forward to welcoming them to the first dedicated degree-focused centre in Rotherham, when the doors open in September."



An open event is being held at the College's Wharncliffe restaurant tomorrow where local employers are being invited to find out what the facility has to offer for businesses.



All construction work is complete at the new £10.5m university campus in Rotherham town centre and the next stage is moving in furniture and further interior alterations.