News: AMP expansion plans approved
By Tom Austen
A further 430,500 sq ft of commercial space can be created on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham after plans were approved by the planning board at Rotherham Council.
Landowner and developer, Harworth Group, applied for outline permission that would provide consent for around 35 acres of land to be used for flexible high quality business, manufacturing and office floorspace. An upper floor limit of 430,500 sq ft is proposed with 5% of which being proposed for B1a office use.
Previously the site of the Orgreave coking works and opencast mining, the application site has recently been restored and engineered to provide development platforms to accommodate future employment units. It includes a strip of land between the existing units and the Parkway.
Advertisement
Landowner and developer, Harworth Group, applied for outline permission that would provide consent for around 35 acres of land to be used for flexible high quality business, manufacturing and office floorspace. An upper floor limit of 430,500 sq ft is proposed with 5% of which being proposed for B1a office use.
Previously the site of the Orgreave coking works and opencast mining, the application site has recently been restored and engineered to provide development platforms to accommodate future employment units. It includes a strip of land between the existing units and the Parkway.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment