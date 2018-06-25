News: United Caps to build £19m Rotherham factory

</div>

Images: United Caps

In addition to investing in production, the company has extended its R&D centre located in Messia, France to develop both standard and bespoke products more quickly. About 50% of United Caps' products are created through customer collaboration with the design labs to develop bespoke closures tuned to their specific requirements. In one recent example, Nestlé was seeking a closure for its Nescafé Gold coffee that would support the high-quality image of Nescafé and stand out on the shelf.Nestlé was aiming for a classy brushed metal look for its new packaging. This required a 100% metallic material to be wrapped around the skirt of a closure, something that had never been done before. United Caps was able to overcome several challenges that were deemed to be impossible, reaching full production in just two years.