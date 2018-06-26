News: Rotherham gym enters administration
By Tom Austen
The i-Motion Gym in Rotherham has gone into administration.
Gareth Evans, a former professional rugby player chose Rotherham to launch the first gym as an exciting new entrant in the premium, low cost gym sector. £1.2m was invested in the refurbishment of the former 15,500 sq ft Energie gym on Stoddard Way in Parkgate in 2013.
A 21,000 sq ft gym opened at the Guildhall Shopping Centre in Stafford opened in 2016.
The gyms continue to trade whilst a buyer is sought.
Earlier this month, Sarah Bell and Steven Muncaster of Duff & Phelps have been appointed joint administrators of i-Motion Gym Ltd.
Sarah Bell, joint administrator, said: "The leisure industry is currently facing difficult trading conditions as rents and business rates continue to rise. Alongside this, increasingly competitive pricing strategies in the fitness area have made it challenging for providers to remain both competitive and profitable. These factors have contributed towards the company entering administration and sadly, one redundancy has been made.
"We are continuing to trade the business whilst a buyer is sought and we encourage all interested parties to get in touch."
The rateable value of the Rotherham unit is £94,000 meaning that business rates are around £46,000 a year.
i Motion's Rotherham gym is split into four workout zones – functional, free weights, cardiovascular and group exercise. it has more than 160 pieces of state of the art Matrix fitness equipment, a spinning studio and a dedicated group exercise studio.
i-Motion Gym website
Images: i-Motion
