News: Grimm & Co a White Rose finalist





Opening in a former pub in 2016, the Apothecary to the Magical sells wild schemes, evil plots, charms, curses and kitchenware. It was recently voted "No. 159 best shop for all things wicked" by Witch? magazine.



Above the shop, the Yorkshire charity runs innovative storytelling and writing workshops for children in the local area, to unleash their imaginations and build confidence, self-respect and communication skills.



Run by tourism member organisation, Welcome to Yorkshire, the awards recognise the very best of this county's thriving tourism industry including pubs and restaurants, food and drink, hotels and caravan sites, visitor attractions, cultural events and customer service.



Grimm & Co will go up against the county's best in the Small Attraction of the Year category.



A spokesperson for Grimm & Co said: "The elves haven't stopped doing their happy dance yet!"



Just being a finalist means that the charity will be profiled by Welcome to Yorkshire and could receive a mystery shopper visit and feedback reports.



Advertisement Opening in a former pub in 2016, the Apothecary to the Magical sells wild schemes, evil plots, charms, curses and kitchenware. It was recently voted "No. 159 best shop for all things wicked" by Witch? magazine.Above the shop, the Yorkshire charity runs innovative storytelling and writing workshops for children in the local area, to unleash their imaginations and build confidence, self-respect and communication skills.Run by tourism member organisation, Welcome to Yorkshire, the awards recognise the very best of this county's thriving tourism industry including pubs and restaurants, food and drink, hotels and caravan sites, visitor attractions, cultural events and customer service.Grimm & Co will go up against the county's best in the Small Attraction of the Year category.A spokesperson for Grimm & Co said: "The elves haven't stopped doing their happy dance yet!"Just being a finalist means that the charity will be profiled by Welcome to Yorkshire and could receive a mystery shopper visit and feedback reports.

Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the White Rose Award Judges, said: "Winning a White Rose Award is a real accolade for Yorkshire's tourism businesses and the task of shortlisting has been harder than ever. The standard of entries has been exceptional which is evidenced by the strength of the shortlists. It is testimony to the remarkable range and quality of the region's tourism offer. With such tough competition, and a record 170 entries, selecting the winners this year is going to be extremely difficult."



Sir Gary Verity DL, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, added: "The White Rose Awards are the largest and most prestigious in the UK's hospitality and tourism industry and we have some really exciting finalists this year from both new and established businesses. The awards are a brilliant opportunity to shine the spotlight on the fantastic experiences to be had in Yorkshire. As well as the coveted gongs expect a night of first class entertainment - an event not to be missed!"



The year's event - "Yorkshire's Big Night Out" will see more than a thousand people celebrate at the Harrogate Convention Centre on November 12 2018. A recent study found that tourism in Yorkshire is worth £8 billion annually.



Grimm & Co website

Welcome to Yorkshire website



Images: Grimm & Co Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the White Rose Award Judges, said: "Winning a White Rose Award is a real accolade for Yorkshire's tourism businesses and the task of shortlisting has been harder than ever. The standard of entries has been exceptional which is evidenced by the strength of the shortlists. It is testimony to the remarkable range and quality of the region's tourism offer. With such tough competition, and a record 170 entries, selecting the winners this year is going to be extremely difficult."Sir Gary Verity DL, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, added: "The White Rose Awards are the largest and most prestigious in the UK's hospitality and tourism industry and we have some really exciting finalists this year from both new and established businesses. The awards are a brilliant opportunity to shine the spotlight on the fantastic experiences to be had in Yorkshire. As well as the coveted gongs expect a night of first class entertainment - an event not to be missed!"The year's event - "Yorkshire's Big Night Out" will see more than a thousand people celebrate at the Harrogate Convention Centre on November 12 2018. A recent study found that tourism in Yorkshire is worth £8 billion annually.

Grimm & Co, the innovative literacy charity that brings a truly unique retail offering to Rotherham's High Street, has been named as a finalist at the prestigious White Rose Awards 2018, the largest celebration of tourism in the UK.