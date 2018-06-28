News: New Dinnington development provides perfect fit for ULMA

</div>

Ed Norris, Partner at CPP's Yorkshire office, said: "Pre-let projects are few and far between for units of this size, so we are delighted to have secured this 15 year lease agreement on behalf of Technical Cranes, positioning them as a serious developer with a rapidly increasing portfolio."Jordan Simpson of Technical Cranes, said: "Even before the foundations were laid, CPP were able to secure ULMA Packaging as the first tenant at Church Lane. As a development project with ULMA in mind from the onset we have therefore been able to tailor the warehouse and office space plans to their needs."We now look forward to securing occupiers on the last remaining unit as we head towards completion of unit 3, a 9,500 sq ft manufacturing and distribution facility."James Couldwell, financial director at ULMA Packaging, said: "We are excited to move into new premises which have been fitted out entirely based on our needs, affording us the space needed to meet the requirements of our customers from across the UK and further afield."Along with the move, the firm has taken on new staff including Louise Pearson as sales and marketing co-ordinator.Chris Pickles, UK managing director at ULMA, said: "We have grown significantly in such a short period of time – meaning that strategic appointments of the right calibre of personnel are absolutely vital to the future growth of the business. We are very pleased to have attracted someone of Louise's skill-set and experience to our team. Add those skills to a dynamic "Can Do" attitude, and I'm sure that both Louise and ULMA will undoubtedly benefit from this appointment."