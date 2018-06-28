News: New Dinnington development provides perfect fit for ULMA
By Tom Austen
ULMA Packaging Limited, the world leader in design and production of packaging machinery, has agreed a 15-year lease on a manufacturing and office facility in Rotherham.
Part of the Spanish ULMA Group, the packaging subsidiary has developed technologies and automated systems that are used by producers to seal fresh produce, meat, ready meals and many other food products.
Landlord, Rotherham-based Technical Cranes Limited, has undertaken a speculative development consisting of three high-quality, industrial units on land at the former Dinnington Colliery. A pre-let lease agreement was secured by Commercial Property Partners LLP (CPP) and involves ULMA moving from its Worksop base to the 15,200 sq ft Unit Two on Church Lane.
A market leader in new and used overhead cranes and gantry cranes, Technical Cranes operates from the Dinnington site and had plans approved to make use of the remaining space. Unit 1 on the site is occupied by a steel fabricating company.
