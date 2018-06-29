News: Region's role in delivering nuclear sector deal
By Tom Austen
The Nuclear AMRC has welcomed the launch of the nuclear sector deal, part of the Government's industrial strategy.
Sector deals are partnerships between government and industry and are aimed at increasing sector productivity.
The Government said that the deal will spearhead Britain's move towards cleaner economic growth, while promoting new opportunities in the sector including a focus on innovation to develop the technology and skills needed to maintain the UK’s position as one of the world's leading nuclear countries.
With state of the art facilities on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, the £25m Nuclear AMRC is a joint initiative with industry, The University of Sheffield and The University of Manchester's Dalton Nuclear Institute, and is designed to help build and enhance the UK's civil nuclear new build industry.
"This deal will benefit manufacturers in all parts of the nuclear supply chain, and maximise the economic opportunity from clean growth. It will support innovation and technology transfer between sectors, helping companies increase their productivity and competitiveness, and reduce barriers to entry for manufacturers moving into nuclear from other sectors such as oil & gas or marine engineering.
"Here at the Nuclear AMRC, we will have an important role to play in delivering the deal. We will work with our industry and research partners to demonstrate the benefits of advanced techniques and technologies for manufacturers of all sizes. We will also play a leading role in the new national programme to enhance the capabilities of the UK's supply chain, expanding our established Fit For Nuclear programme and building on the success of Civil Nuclear Sharing in Growth.
"As well as supporting the deal's headline cost reductions of 30 per cent in nuclear new build and 20 per cent in decommissioning, our work will be central to the national effort to create or sustain up to 12,500 jobs across the UK, and secure up to £2 billion domestic and international contracts by 2030. We’re already working with international partners such as in the United Arab Emirates and South Korea, and with global reactor vendors, to identify export opportunities for the UK supply chain."
The new £200m nuclear sector deal is designed to secure the UK's diverse energy mix and drive down the costs of nuclear energy meaning cheaper energy bills for customers.
It includes a £32m boost from government and industry to kick-start a new advanced manufacturing programme, including R&D investment to develop potential world-leading nuclear technologies like advanced modular reactors, plus up to £30m for a new national supply chain programme.
The deal also includes a commitment to increasing gender diversity with a target of 40% women working in the civil nuclear sector by 2030.
The UK SMR Consortium, led by Rolls-Royce, has also welcomed the deal. The consortium has called on experts at Nuclear AMRC to support bringing small modular reactors (SMRs) to market in the UK. SMRs promise to be much more affordable in the UK than the large scale reactors planned for projects like Hinkley Point C.
Nuclear AMRC
Images: Nuclear AMRC
Nuclear AMRC
Images: Nuclear AMRC
