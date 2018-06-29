News: Rotherham businesses invited to join other big hitters
By Tom Austen
Businesses are being invited to enter a team in the Rotherham Town Cricket Club women's soft ball festival on Sunday July 8.
The soft ball festivals are an English Cricket Board (ECB) backed free event aimed at encouraging families to engage with their local cricket clubs.
Rotherham Town, who are members of the Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, are hosting their event at their Clifton Lane ground next month and say it is the perfect introduction to the sport which is rapidly gaining in popularity with women after last summer's World Cup victory by the England women's team.
Advertisement
Event activator Sian How-Atson said the club were looking forward to welcoming people to the festival: "Soft Ball Cricket is about getting out and playing: maximum fun, minimum fuss. No pads, no hard ball, no heavy bat, no head-scratching rules.
"It's a game for absolutely everybody, no matter your skill level, fitness, or age. Playing time at Festivals is usually about two to four hours. Turn up and we promise you a warm welcome, a free T-shirt, free coaching, music, and food: basically all the good things about a festival.
"The whole family is welcome, and it's no problem if you want to sign up on your own. We'll find a team for you and introduce you to all your new team mates."
The Rotherham Town Cricket Club festival starts at 2pm on Sunday, July 8 and finishes at 5pm.
To register visit http://booking.ecb.co.uk/d/jgqprr
Established in 1846, the club is nicknamed "The Builders."
Rotherham Town Cricket Club website
Images: Rotherham Town Cricket Club
The soft ball festivals are an English Cricket Board (ECB) backed free event aimed at encouraging families to engage with their local cricket clubs.
Rotherham Town, who are members of the Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, are hosting their event at their Clifton Lane ground next month and say it is the perfect introduction to the sport which is rapidly gaining in popularity with women after last summer's World Cup victory by the England women's team.
Advertisement
Event activator Sian How-Atson said the club were looking forward to welcoming people to the festival: "Soft Ball Cricket is about getting out and playing: maximum fun, minimum fuss. No pads, no hard ball, no heavy bat, no head-scratching rules.
"It's a game for absolutely everybody, no matter your skill level, fitness, or age. Playing time at Festivals is usually about two to four hours. Turn up and we promise you a warm welcome, a free T-shirt, free coaching, music, and food: basically all the good things about a festival.
"The whole family is welcome, and it's no problem if you want to sign up on your own. We'll find a team for you and introduce you to all your new team mates."
The Rotherham Town Cricket Club festival starts at 2pm on Sunday, July 8 and finishes at 5pm.
To register visit http://booking.ecb.co.uk/d/jgqprr
Established in 1846, the club is nicknamed "The Builders."
Rotherham Town Cricket Club website
Images: Rotherham Town Cricket Club
0 comments:
Post a Comment