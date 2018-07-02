News: Young entrepreneurs giving high street a heartbeat
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based young entrepreneur Jordan Mangnall is one of a number of young people that are committed to reviving Rotherham town centre.
Aged 20, Jordan opened Jaded Heart on Moorgate Street in March 2017 and has since launched over 170 products including exclusives from Bomb Cosmetics as well as clothing, alchemy and jewellery ranges. Jordan plans to introduce a further 80 products to the store to mark a period of strong growth and significant increases in both sales and footfall.
Jordan was as runner up of Rotherham Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2017, alongside neighbour Tom Ridgeway of Cutthroats Barbershop. The main award was won by another town centre based entrepreneur - Emily Dawson from the Holy Ghost Tattoo Collective.
An advocate of bringing life back to the high street, Jordan describes the past eighteen months as being "a whirlwind of emotions" following a period of extreme anxiety and depression, during which the business idea was born.
From starting off as a solo entrepreneur pursuing a passion, Jordan has grown the business considerably to date having received a grant from the UK Steel Enterprise (UKSE) Kickstart Fund. The retailer has recently introduced loyalty cards for her mounting customer base and will be attending the upcoming Rotherham Show to display her impressive range of products.
Jordan Mangall, founder of Jaded Heart, said: "I have always had a passion for aromatherapy and relaxation products and as a teenager I would spend all of my pocket money on bath bombs and candles. I discovered whenever I was feeling anxious and needed to relax, the first thing I would do was run a bath and fill it with any product I could find!
"My business has been founded on bringing a sense of relaxation in times of need, and I really can’t quite believe how it has taken off. I never could have imagined that within my first year of trading I'd be shortlisted as Rotherham Young Entrepreneur of the Year and nominated for a Yorkshire Choice Award, let alone becoming a major stockist of a global brand!"
The UKSE Kickstart Fund was launched with support from RIDO and Rotherham Youth Enterprise and is dedicated to supporting people looking to establish a business in the local area.
Allan Wood from UK Steel Enterprise, said: "It's uplifting to see the success that Jaded Heart has achieved in such a short space of time after receiving a grant from the UKSE Kickstart Fund.
"Testament to Jordan's perseverance, dedication and overall business acumen, I have no doubt that the future of Jaded Heart will be a prosperous one."
Jaded Heart website
UKSE website
Images: UKSE
