News: Capgemini make Meadowhall move
By Tom Austen
Capgemini, a French multinational professional services and business consulting corporation, has relocated its Rotherham office to Sheffield.
The company has taken 3,750 sq ft offices at ARBA Group's recently refurbished multi-million pound Meadowhall Business Park on Carbrook Hall Road.
With a data centre at the steelworks at Aldwarke, Capgemini develops technology projects and manages IT systems for applications and infrastructures of a client (or a group of clients), and their associated business processes.
