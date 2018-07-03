News: Capgemini make Meadowhall move

</div>

Images: ABBA Group / Knight Frank

Cate Hames, corporate real estate manager at Capgemini UK, said: "We had been in our offices in Rotherham for over 20 years and it was time for a change."Meadowhall Business Park provides a great new location for our employees as it's easily accessible and close to the many amenities at the Meadowhall Shopping Centre."Other tenants at the popular 70,000 sq ft business park, being marketed by the Sheffield office of Knight Frank, include Tuffnells, GMB union, NG Bailey, Auburn Ainsley Limited, Chique Photography, KitchenEx, Preventx, Wilford Smith, Eaton Commercial Property Consultants Ltd and Galaxy Insulation and Dry Lining (Holdings) Limited.Richard Burns, director at ARBA Group, said: "We are delighted to welcome Capgemini to Meadowhall Business Park."As a leader in IT services, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address its clients' needs when it comes to the evolving world of cloud and digital, and we know our prime location and modern accommodation including raised floors, data linked open work areas and private offices, will provide a work area fit for the future."Two of the five refurbished buildings remain at Meadowhall Business Park with available suites from 3,750 sq ft to 15,000 sq ft plus on-site car parking.