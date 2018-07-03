News: New hire for PES Performance to meet double digit growth
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based engineering solutions company PES Performance Ltd has further expanded its engineering design team to meet increased client demand.
Based at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP), Performance Engineered Solutions (PES) Ltd is a high-performance engineering solutions business.
Simon Bainbridge joins the team as senior design engineer from his previous role at Atkins Energy, where he designed mechanical handling equipment for various civil nuclear and defence programmes. Simon started his career at Siemens, working as a R&D design engineer in their metals processing division.
The multi-disciplinary team of design and performance engineers delivers high quality and technologically advanced engineering solutions to clients. The PES Scanning business utilises CT & 3D optical scanning systems to deliver specialised services, including reverse engineering, quality inspection, design optimisation and planned preventative maintenance.
Simon Bainbridge, senior design engineer, at PES Performance (pictured, right), said: "What attracted me to PES was the wide variety of projects that they undertake for clients. Currently I'm working on projects in the aerospace, green energy and industrial sectors, including an Innovate UK backed R&D project, which for an engineer is great.
"It is also good to be part of a team of engineers that have the flexibility and experience to adapt to any client and offer them effective turnkey solutions."
Dean Gardner, engineering director at PES (pictured, left), added: "It is difficult to find design engineers with the experience to match our specific requirements as an engineering solutions business, operating in multiple high performance environments.
"Simon has the engineering design skills we need. He has the experience of working on a variety of small and large scale design projects, latterly working on nuclear decommissioning solutions for the industry and he will be a key addition to the PES Performance as we further widen the team's capabilities."
