News: Council looks to restructure £3m a year office lease

</div>

An analysis of Council spending shows that it paid £823,497.69 in rent to Evans Regeneration Investments Ltd each quarter for the last year. Financial implications of the proposed restructured lease have not been disclosed.



The authority has already set aside £400,000 from its 2018/19 capital budget for a project called "Riverside House part lease." However, recent reports also show a pressure of £140k on the Regeneration and Environment Directorate's budget in respect of a saving to let office space at Riverside House, caused by the proposed tenant withdrawing.



Images: RMBC