News: New health-led employment trial in Rotherham





Called Working Win, this randomised control trial is being funded by the Government's Work and Health Unit and delivered in partnership with Sheffield City Region and local NHS partners. It is open to participants who are aged 18 or over, are registered with a GP in South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw and who have a mental or physical health condition that they feel is a barrier to moving into employment or remaining in their current role.



Being a randomised control trial, it means that people who take part will be randomly placed into one of two research groups. One group will receive the service and the other group will be provided with detailed information about existing services in their area. It will test out how effective a new type of holistic support is for people who could stay in work, or get a job, if they just had the right sort of support for physical or mental problems.



Around 20% of working age adults experience a mental health condition. Fifteen million days of work a year are lost due to stress, anxiety and depression. Bad backs, shoulders and necks have similar impacts, and one-third of people with common physical health problems also experience mental health issues.



Businesses in Rotherham can book a free consultation and workplace health check and employees can benefit from one-to-one coaching. The Working Win project can also deliver free mental health and physical health awareness training for employers and help employees to tap into Access to Work, a Government funding scheme that can pay for specialist equipment, transport solutions or on-the-job support.



Dan Jarvis, mayor of the Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield Combined Authority, said: "Research has proved that that being in good work can support good health.



"That's why I'm proud that Sheffield City Region is one of the very first areas in the UK to be trialling this new dedicated and personalised support, helping people to find work, or to stay in work if they're struggling.



"I'm committed to doing all I can to tackle inequality and help people from all communities to gain the skills and opportunities that they need to fulfil their goals."



Niall O'Reilly, Head of Work and Wellbeing at SYHA, added: "Working Win provides a once-in-a-generation opportunity to trial new ways of improving employment outcomes for people with physical or mental health conditions. Being out of work or suffering from work-related stress can have a range of negative impacts, making it more likely that we'll report ill health and worsening recovery from conditions like heart disease."



Working Win website



A new health-led employment trial which will support employers to hire the right people and keep staff fit and healthy at work has been launched by Sheffield City Region (SCR) and South Yorkshire Housing Association (SYHA).