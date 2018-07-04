News: Greenwoods moving out of Rotherham
By Tom Austen
The new owners of historic national retailer, Greenwoods Menswear, has decided to move its Rotherham store to Sheffield.
Last year Adrian Berry and Clare Boardman of Deloitte LLP were appointed joint administrators with 300 jobs and 60 stores at risk.
Versatile International Trading took the business on and pledged to keep 40 stores open - including the store in Rotherham town centre.
The Rotherham "flagship" store opened on College Street in 2011 in the former Music Zone unit. The move into the store was helped by an £8,000 grant from the Council's Town Centre Business Vitality Grant Scheme.
Now a deal has been secured for Greenwoods to open at Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre in Sheffield which will mean that the Rotherham store will close.
