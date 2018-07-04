News: Regeneration at Dinnington colliery continues





and now a planning application has been submitted for a commercial development on part of the site.



The 44 acre site on Todwick Road, adjacent to the existing 45 acre Dinnington Business Park, already has outline planning consent for industrial usage with plans determining that the site can accommodate a total 750,000 sq ft of logistics/warehousing space with the capacity to develop a single stand-alone building of 450,000 sq ft.



In 2015, local specialist developer, St Paul's Developments agreed with the Homes and Communities Agency (now called Homes England) to create a 750,000 sq ft logistics hub.



The site was granted Enterprise Zone status and has



Another local specialist developer, E V Waddington Ltd, has now submitted proposals for creating a speculative development on around 12 acres of land off Todwick Road.



The plans, drawn up by Eastwood & partners, state that: "The proposed use for the buildings is warehouse/light industrial. Seven buildings will be constructed to allow future sub-division internally into up to 27 terraced units. As the development is speculative, with tenants to be sought, the actual number and size of units is not known."



On the Western plot, three buildings are proposed occupying 76,000 sq ft. On the Eastern plot, four buildings are proposed occupying 122,000 sq ft. The amount of floor area is estimated to be around 191,000 sq ft.



Served by an unnamed adopted road, car parking with 342 spaces is to be provided within the service yards and within separate dedicated parking areas. Landscaping is also proposed.



Based around the reclaimed Dinnington colliery, the area in the south of the borough is a proven business location, home to the likes of Macalloy, Johnston Press and Quartzelec.



Rotherham-based Waddington provides the region with industrial, commercial and office accommodation to let. It operates its own construction company and other local developments include Aldwarke Wharf and Vantage Park. The company's first development in the 1950's was for KP Nuts, a canal side development for taking delivery of peanuts at Eastwood.



