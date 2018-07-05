News: Rotherham pub reopens after refurb
By Tom Austen
An historic Rotherham pub, The Masons Arms in Thorpe Hesley, has reopened following a £430,000 revamp by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and Barnsley entrepreneur Gary Hunt.
Having been closed for 18 months, the outside of pub has been carefully renovated with new signage and lighting. The tired and dated interior has been restored and will specialise in locally sourced, freshly prepared food. An outdoor seating area has been created complete with beach huts equipped with heating, lighting and phone chargers.
Gary Hunt, chief executive of Fine and Country Inns (pictured), said: "The Masons Arms used to be my mum's and dad's local years ago and I've known of it most of my life. It's a lovely old building, it was so sad to see it closed, especially as it has such a central position in the village.
"Residents have been crying out for a good place to eat and there has been a lot of interest in the pub's future. I wanted to bring it back to life and make it a place they could enjoy once again."
Original features of the building, which dates back to 1878, have been revealed including old brickwork, a fireplace and a fabulous bay window.
A complete cellar revamp has taken place and state of the art dispense equipment has been installed to ensure all drinks are served with consistency. Cask and craft ales are now a specialty, and the pub is seeking Cask Marque accreditation. World wines and cocktails are another new addition.
25 jobs have been created. Scott Kennedy from Rotherham is the pub's manager with James Sephton taking the head chef role in the enlarged and refitted kitchen.
Grant Morgan-Tolworthy, regional operations director for South Yorkshire at Star Pubs & Bars, said: "Heineken is a passionate supporter of the great British pub, and we're delighted to have worked with Gary to reopen The Masons Arms and revive its fortunes. Thanks to his commitment, the community now has a fantastic pub."
Edinburgh based Star Pubs & Bars is the pub business of Heineken UK and is investing £44m during 2018. Operating 2,900 pubs, it took on 1,900 pubs from Punch last year following a back to back deal with Patron Capital.
Mason Arms website
Images: Mason Arms
Mason Arms website
Images: Mason Arms
